We see a lot of interest from our partners for integrating with our Content Disarm and Reconstruction engines.

OPSWAT, Inc. and Light Point Security today announced their partnership to provide completely secure web browsing with web isolation and threat-free file downloads. OPSWAT provides industry-leading solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure, including data sanitization (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) to strip exploitable content from files, and Light Point Security offers the Light Point Web Full Isolation Platform™, the only browsing isolation technology to provide full isolation from all web content and seamless integration with existing browsers.

The Light Point Web Full Isolation Platform transparently protects enterprises from ransomware and all web-based malware by isolating users' web browsing activity onto a remote, secure environment. This prevents any web code from ever reaching users' computers, and thus totally eliminates the risk of compromising enterprise endpoints and assets via web-borne threats.

OPSWAT's threat detection and prevention platform, Metadefender, combines next-generation data sanitization (also known as Content Disarm and Reconstruction), vulnerability assessment, and multi-scanning with over 30 anti-malware engines. Metadefender also offers a number of other security functionalities, along with flexible deployment options and dynamic REST APIs.

By integrating OPSWAT's data sanitization (CDR) engines with Light Point Security's remote browser isolation platform, all downloaded files will be thoroughly scanned and sanitized before the user's local machine receives them. The integration will not impact the end users' productivity, since all sanitized files will be reconstructed with all their functionality and usability intact. This joint solution provides users with 100% malware prevention from malicious websites through Light Point Security's Full Isolation technology, and comprehensive malware protection from malicious file downloads through OPSWAT's data sanitization and multi-scanning engines.

Most file types can be sanitized with OPSWAT's CDR technology, but for file formats that are not currently supported, Light Point Web will pass the files through its existing integration with OPSWAT's multi-scanning engines before downloading the files from the web to the user's computer. The multi-scanning integration was released almost two years ago, and the addition of data sanitization was the most natural next step.

Benny Czarny, CEO and Founder of OPSWAT, said, "We see a lot of interest from our partners for integrating with our Content Disarm and Reconstruction engines. In this case, Light Point Security did an amazing job creating the best full browsing isolation solution, but they haven't stopped there. I congratulate them for going the extra mile in order to provide an end-to-end solution, securing not only the web session, but also the data that is brought inside the organization through that session. Integrating with our Metadefender platform creates an incredible customer value proposition and a strong commitment to all our joint customers."

"We are excited to continue our strong partnership with OPSWAT," said Zuly Gonzalez, Co-founder and CEO of Light Point Security. "We've been impressed with OPSWAT's continued commitment to delivering new, innovative solutions for today's most pressing security challenges. Combining Metadefender's extensive data sanitization capabilities with the protection of the Light Point Web Full Isolation Platform provides organizations with a rock-solid approach to secure web browsing. This joint solution is the perfect way for enterprises to prevent malware from the web from infecting the corporate network."

Light Point Security and OPSWAT encourage IT and security leaders to visit the joint solution product page to learn more about how this joint solution provides organizations complete end-to-end protection from malware without compromising user experience, and to register for the joint webinar "Full Browser Isolation with Threat-Free Downloads via Content Disarm and Reconstruction," scheduled for April 11, 2017.

About Light Point Security

Light Point Security was founded by former NSA cyber security experts with decades of experience in national security. The award-winning company pioneered the concept of using a remote browser to protect organizations from web-based malware, and is the leading provider of browser isolation solutions. The Light Point Web Full Isolation Platform also provides data loss prevention capabilities and data analytics into user behavior. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and the federal government, among others. For more information, visit http://lightpointsecurity.com or follow @LightPointSec on Twitter.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a San Francisco-based cyber security software company that provides solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure. Founded in 2002, OPSWAT has delivered solutions and technologies that protect organizations from threats and secure digital data for over a decade. OPSWAT's Metadefender platform is used by thousands of customers in defense, government, finance, critical infrastructure, and other industries, and its OESIS Framework endpoint security SDK has helped secure over 200 million endpoints. To learn more about OPSWAT, visit OPSWAT.com.