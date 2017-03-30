Ex-triathlete and marathon runner, Renata de Abreu has been a body treatment therapist and business leader in the Spa industry for over fourteen years. With experience and international certification, in addition to offering technical consulting for Spa management, she participates in health and beauty programs on Fox TV, Canal Bem Simples and Rede Globo.

Her protocols and exclusive courses have been carefully prepared to ensure positive results in treatments and valuation of the professional who carries them out. This is proven by the fact that one of her Spas is considered the sixth best in the Americas, with a philosophy based on attention to details and to the individual needs of clients.

SPA CONSULTANT

Renata de Abreu began her professional life studying psychology, but fell in love with Shiatsu. From that point on, she decided to obtain more experience in the area, joining theory with practice learned in the classes. A pioneer and creator of different techniques, she has worked in this segment since 1998. Thanks to all this experience, she has complete understanding of the methods of developing Spas, menus and marketing strategies in the esthetics area. Today Renata de Abreu is considered the best spa consultant in the world.

CHOPRA UNIVERSITY

Perfect Health Teacher Path Chopra Center University The Perfect health Teacher Path is a Ayurvedic Lifestyle Certification Program that offers a five-step exploration of mind-body healing and Ayurveda. Renata de Abreu is graduating in this program of Chopra Center University at La Costa Resort. She provides.

ULTRA SHAPE POWER

Working out and eating right can do wonders for your body, but it can still be tough to lose the stubborn fat that is resistant to your best efforts.

Take control and enjoy the body you’ve earned with UltraShape® Power, our state-of-the-art fat-reduction device that uses gentle ultrasound technology to destroy fat in just three virtually painless treatments†.

ULTRASHAPE POWER IN ACTION

UltraShape® Power is the first and only FDA-cleared, non-invasive body-shaping procedure to use focused, pulsed ultrasound energy to selectively destroy fat cells.

Unlike liposuction, UltraShape Power is nonsurgical, which means no incisions, no anesthetics and no recovery time. And unlike other fat-reduction procedures that use heat or freeze fat, UltraShape Power is virtually painless and leaves no unwanted signs of treatment. That means you can hit the doctor’s office then head straight to yoga class – crop top and all.

Instead of unwanted side effects, all you’re left with are smooth results, sometimes seen as quickly as just two weeks after the first treatment†. It’s no wonder UltraShape Power has a very high RealSelf rating.

WHAT ULTRASHAPE POWER DOES. (AND WHAT IT WON'T DO.)

UltraShape Power destroys the fat that, despite your best efforts, is resistant to diet and exercise.

What UltraShape Power won't do is cause you pain or harm surrounding tissue, nerves, or muscle. In fact, in a recent clinical study, 100% of patient report the treatment as being comfortable.1

THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SLIMMING.

UltraShape Power’s gentle ultrasound energy destroys the walls of fat cells in your body and releases that fat in the form of triglycerides. Those triglycerides are then processed through the liver and eliminated from the body naturally.

Meanwhile, the surrounding tissue, nerves and muscles are left completely unharmed.

VELASHAPE III SESSIONS IN SUNNY ISLES / MIAMI

Treat Yourself To A Smoother, Sexier Figure!

VelaShape III is a non-invasive body contouring treatment for circumferential & cellulite reduction*

VelaShape III enables you to safely achieve a toned, contoured and well shaped body in typically 3 treatment sessions (single treatment protocol is also available); making you look and feel more youthful. VelaShape III provides dramatic results without downtime or significant discomfort.

