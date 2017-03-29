Diagnostic Lab Corporation Launches “Certify It Now” in Beta Mode

Diagnostic Lab Corporation (DLC), a first-mover in Food and Cannabis safety, has launched Certify It Now in beta mode, the first online portal whereby growers, manufacturers and dispensaries can certify and verify the strain, origin and safety of their cannabis products. Certify It Now, a subsidiary of Diagnostic Lab Corporation, is the first third party certification company in the Cannabis Industry.

Certify It Now’s certification and verification programs utilize industry recognized standards for third party cannabis proof of labeling solutions. Third party certification and verification, which is reviewed and evaluated by an independent party of industry experts, is the highest quality system that ensures proof of labeling and good cannabis practices.

“We are thrilled to launch Certify It Now, a true leader and first-of-its kind portal in the cannabis industry,” said Alan Hirsch, President of DLC. “Millions of Americans currently live in states where marijuana is legal for medicinal and recreational use so now is the perfect time to introduce a platform that will help ensure the quality of products and safety of its millions of users.”

To celebrate the launch of Certify It Now, the company is offering the first two certifications, certifying that the packaging includes the correct strain and location where the cannabis was grown, for free for the first year. After those first two, all certifications will be $99/year per certification. The verification, which ensures that the marijuana is pesticide free, an important standard for most consumers, will cost $299/year per location.

“We are excited about Certify It Now’s ability to ensure the safety and integrity of cannabis products, not only for the general population, but particularly for patients who have compromised immune systems,” said DLC Chairman and Founder, Stephen Brenner, M.D. “As cannabis moves into a more regulated marketplace, it will be subject to the same oversight that now governs all food and nutraceuticals.”

About Certify It Now: Certify It Now utilizes standardized food safety protocols and chain-of-command (CoC) management systems for certification and quality assurance schemes to certify and verify cannabis products for multiple markets, including:



Growers

Manufacturers

Retailers

About Diagnostic Lab Corporation: DLC is a food and cannabis safety firm that ensures product quality, safety and truth in labeling for all medical and recreational cannabis products. DLC works with all components in the seed-to-sale supply chain including growers, manufacturers, dispensaries, regulators and other compliance authorities. Visit our website at DiagnosticLabCorp.com.

