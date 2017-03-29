Franchise Funding Group We are like the Shark Tank for franchise expansion, just without the wildly popular TV show. After we invest in a company, we function as their growth partners and provide on-going strategic guidance.

The Franchise Funding Group, LLC (FFG) has invested in The Dog Wizard®, an emerging and successful dog training franchise based in Charlotte, North Carolina. FFG, as investors and strategic partners, will help The Dog Wizard improve their franchise development systems and accelerate their franchise growth. The Dog Wizard currently has 18 franchise locations in the United States.

FFG is an investment and franchise-development company located in Cincinnati that helps entrepreneurs to scale their existing, proven and profitable businesses nationwide as new franchise systems. FFG also helps existing small franchise systems, like The Dog Wizard, to jumpstart their growth.

“We are excited to invest in The Dog Wizard because it has a great CEO and Founder, Gretchen Hollifield, a proven and profitable home-based business model, and the pet care industry is booming and lucrative. Americans spend more than $60 billion each year on their beloved pets. And with over 77 million dogs in over 54 million households, dog training has huge growth potential in the coming years and we want to help Gretchen and The Dog Wizard dominate the U.S. marketplace and this pet care category,” said FFG President Daniel Murphy.

Murphy continued, “Dog training allows someone to escape being trapped inside all day behind a desk or in a cubicle. You can combine your love for dogs with a great business and income. And The Dog Wizard is the best at what they do and the most affordable dog training franchise at just $34,900. Their training methods are so proven and effective that clients provide outstanding reviews and ratings on-line which produce on-going referrals for their franchise owners.”

For a minority stake in these businesses, FFG provides up to $150,000 in services, training, systems development, marketing, strategic guidance and funding. FFG’s Advisory Board Members have collectively and successfully developed dozens of businesses, including nearly a dozen national franchise systems. FFG last invested in Pet Wants, a company that made and delivered fresh pet food right to the client’s door. FFG helped launch the Pet Wants Franchise System, and in less than two years, they have more than 60 owners in 26 states throughout the U.S.

“We are like the Shark Tank for franchise expansion, just without the wildly popular TV show. After we invest in a company, we function as their growth partners and provide on-going strategic guidance,” Murphy said.

Gretchen Hollifield, who has been a dog trainer for more than 20 years, and franchising more than 5 years, is thankful she decided to partner with The Franchise Funding Group.

“Franchise Funding Group is what I needed to help my franchise system reach its true growth potential. On my own, I developed a proven business model, know dog training inside and out, and have a group of passionate and committed franchise owners doing very well. But what I lack is some of the necessary franchise development expertise, marketing tools, and sales support systems to effectively recruit new franchise owners on a national scale. FFG provides all that and more. And best of all, I pay them nothing. They invested in me and my franchise. They have real skin in the game and their success is tied directly and completely to my company’s success,” Hollifield said.

When asked why The Dog Wizard was an attractive franchise to purchase, Hollifield stated, “On a daily basis, you get to be with, work with, and love on a variety of dogs and puppies. And no prior experience is necessary. This is a change-your-lifestyle opportunity to turn your passion for dogs and their well-being into a profitable and fulfilling business. Our training is so effective that it comes with a lifetime satisfaction guarantee and consistently produces happy dogs, happy clients and on-going referrals. And besides, you feel great making a real difference in the lives of others. Helping dogs have better relationships with their families is a highly rewarding business, both emotionally and financially.”

The vast majority of The Dog Wizard franchise owners never had any formal dog training or business experience and they operate out of their homes to keep costs low. Most dog training takes place at the client’s home, neighborhood, public parks, or at doggy daycare facilities. Referrals come from current clients, dog groomers, veterinarians, pet store owners and managers, doggy-day care professionals, dog food providers, adoption/rescue centers, and other pet professionals. New franchise owners complete online video training prior to their 3 weeks of hands-on training in Charlotte, NC.

If you would like more information about the Franchise Funding Group or fill out a funding request form, visit FranchiseFundingGroup.com. To inquire about The Dog Wizard franchise opportunities in your area, go to their website at TheDogWizardFranchise.com.

About Franchise Funding Group: The Franchise Funding Group is dedicated to being investors and strategic partners in developing new franchise systems or helping to jumpstart the growth of existing franchise systems. Our management team has collectively developed, launched and managed dozens of businesses, including numerous franchise systems recognized as No. 1 in their industry, producing thousands of franchises around the world, currently in 15 countries. In short, we help turn good businesses into great franchise systems and transform business owners into effective and successful franchisors. Learn more about FranchiseFundingGroup.com.

About The Dog Wizard: The Dog Wizard was started out of love for dogs and a burning desire for a better and more fulfilling life. After graduating from Wake Forest, where she was a point guard on the women’s basketball team, Gretchen Hollifield found herself working a traditional office job 50+ hours a week stuck behind a desk, trapped inside all day, and with very little excitement and joy in her work life. She dreaded going to work and finally reached her breaking point and escaped. Her real passion was being around dogs. So in 1997, with courage and faith, Gretchen became a certified dog trainer. But sadly, the expensive certification company, like most, only gave her technical training and didn’t properly prepare her to market, operate, and grow a successful and substantial business. She struggled until she developed her own proprietary marketing, operating and dog training systems under her The Dog Wizard brand in 2005. Her perfected business model was a success and her income soared as she added more dog trainers to her business. Gretchen then wanted to offer this superior business model and satisfying lifestyle to other dog lovers wanting their own business and freedom. In the summer of 2012, she launched The Dog Wizard as a franchise system. Learn more at TheDogWizardFranchise.com.