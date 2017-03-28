Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber Holding Hiring Event April 7

Nurse & Resident We are looking for caring and compassionate people who have a heart to serve.

Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber, a not-for-profit life plan community, is hosting a hiring event on Friday, April 7 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 717 Neil Ave., Columbus, OH 43215. During the event, Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber will be looking to fill STNA (3-11 p.m. shift), part-time RN (6 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift), housekeeping, maintenance and floor tech positions.

“This hiring event is a great way for us to reach out into the community and recruit caring individuals who embrace our mission,” said Kristen Collins, director of human resources at Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber. The Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber mission to provide adults with caring and quality services toward the enhancement of physical, mental and spiritual well-being consistent with the Christian Gospel is the heart of the organization. “We are looking for caring and compassionate people who have a heart to serve. If that’s you, we welcome you to join a strong team of professionals and make a difference in someone’s life,” concluded Collins.

Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber provides a friendly and team‐oriented workplace, dedicated to career, family and faith. Employees have the opportunity to touch lives within an innovative faith-based work culture, while working with the latest technology. Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber offers competitive wages, excellent benefits, education assistance, free meals and more. Sign-on bonuses are also available for some positions.

Interested candidates can RSVP at 614.228.8888 and apply in advance at http://www.ohioliving.org/careers.

###

Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber is one of 12 life plan communities owned and operated by Ohio Living, headquartered in Columbus. Since 1922, Ohio Living has defined the highest standards of quality of life for adults. Each year, Ohio Living serves more than 73,000 people annually through its life plan communities and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice. Our Ohio-based services range from a variety of housing options in one of our communities through the full continuum of care to post-acute home health and hospice support for adults, wherever they live.