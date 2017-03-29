Businesses who violate the TCPA can incur significant penalties, all of which can quickly add up to fines amounting to millions of dollars." - Geoff Grow, Founder and CEO of Service Objects

Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time contact due diligence solutions, today announced it will be hosting a live, informational webinar on the topic of “How to Leverage Data Quality to Improve TCPA Compliance,” on April 5, 2017 from 9:00am – 9:45am PT.

The event will feature Service Objects’ Founder and CEO, Geoff Grow, who will discuss the key role data quality plays in ensuring organizations who make outbound calls or texts are only contacting parties they have permission to contact. In particular, he will focus on the role a phone validation solution has in being TCPA compliant.

“Businesses who violate the TCPA can incur significant penalties, all of which can quickly add up to fines amounting to millions of dollars,” said Geoff Grow, Founder and CEO of Service Objects. “By implementing a phone validation solution, businesses can take the important steps of identifying line type, verifying ported dates to determine if a phone type has changed to wireless, and use subscriber information to evaluate if a number has been reassigned. I look forward to discussing the important role phone validation plays in being TCPA compliant.”

To register for this complimentary webinar, visit https://www.serviceobjects.com/tcpa-webinar. All those who register will also receive a link to the recording after the event, as well as an informational white paper on the topic of TCPA.

About Service Objects

Service Objects is the leading provider of contact due diligence solutions, validating online transactions in real-time, including contact name, address, phone, email and device. Using Service Objects’ international validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, gain hidden insight on prospects and customers, append contact information, and process transactions in a more efficient manner. Service Objects has validated over 2.5 billion contacts, and major brands such as American Express, LendingTree, Amazon, Verizon, Sony and Microsoft rely on Service Objects for their data validation needs. For more information about Service Objects’ real-time web services, please visit http://www.serviceobjects.com or contact sales(at)serviceobjects.com.