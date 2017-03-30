Kloeckner Metals Corporation, one of the largest producers-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the leading steel service center companies, is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces landing a spot in the Top 50. The Top Workplaces are determined solely by employee feedback, gathered through a survey conducted by WorkplaceDynamics, a research firm on organizational health and employee engagement.

“We're pleased to receive this award. It simply validates a belief we've had for some time - Kloeckner Metals Corporation is a great place to work. We value our employees and that is reflected in both our employee and customer relationships,” said Theresa Raines Scott, Director of Human Resources for Kloeckner Metals. “From that foundation, we are able to do almost anything. Our employees are engaged and clients are happy with our products and services. Receiving this award as a top workplace speaks volumes to the results that come from a company full of people who truly care about the work we are doing.”

As a pioneer of the digital transformation in the steel industry, Kloeckner Metals’ aim is to fully digitalize the supply and service chain. Kloeckner Metals also prioritizes loyalty to its clients and internal staff. The company’s mission is to provide superior customer service, unparalleled quality, and on-time delivery, every time. To assure maximum value for our activities, the management team looks to demonstrate an unrelenting, aggressive approach to all commercial, operational and cost control opportunities.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published the complete list of Top Workplaces in March 2017. For more information about the Top Workplaces lists, please visit http://www.topworkplaces.com.

About Kloeckner Metals:

Kloeckner Metals Corporation is a pioneer of the digital transformation in the steel industry and looks to fully digitalize the supply and service chain. Kloeckner is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia and consists of over 50 locations throughout North America and more than 2,400 employees. Kloeckner Metals is heavily focused on bringing value-add to our customers by being a one-stop shop on finished goods.

Kloeckner Metals Corporation is a member company of Klöckner & Co. Klöckner & Co has an established distribution and service network of around 190 locations in 13 countries, servicing over 130,000 customers.