PersonalCast Professional, the business division of PersonalCast Studios, LLC and leading regional law firm Swartz Culleton LLP have signed a two year agreement to create compelling video content based on a new production model.

Using smartphones, PersonalCast Professional creates and delivers authentic reality video content. The Studio provides production services remotely, creating a solution where the content can serve many purposes for both enterprise marketing and communications.

Swartz Culleton wanted to create authentic content to support their rigorous market-ing. Senior Partner Brandon Swartz says, “ We have been consistent over many years with our commitment to marketing. But we also want to stay in front of potential clients as they consume media in new ways. Our practice is now creating its own media to insure we can increase their mindshare in the online space, as well.”

Jan Dickler, a co-founder and executive producer of PersonalCast Studios added, “Swartz Culleton is a cutting-edge marketer. Our goal is to deliver a sophisticated level of creative media content that fits with their current marketing, as they increase the amount of online video they require for both marketing and communications.”

Affordable, fresh content that is original and authentic requires a unique kind of creative focus - to build out each enterprise story through compelling story formats. By using smartphones to gather video assets, PersonalCast Studios can provide ongoing creative formats that are affordable to produce and limit the disruption of production in the workplace.

“We are using PersonalCast Professional content both online and also to support our traditional marketing campaign,” said Swartz. “It all needs to fit together so our potential clients know where to turn when they believe they are entitled to Justice.”

For Editors:

Mr. Swartz is a founding partner of Swartz Culleton, PC. His practice focuses on all types of Personal Injury cases including Wrongful Death, Medical Malpractice, Civil Rights Violations, Motor Vehicle, Premises Liability, Products’ Liability, Trucking acci-dents and Workers’ Compensation. The lawyers at Swartz SC Culleton PC have rep-resented numerous construction workers and their families in claims relating to various types of construction accidents, including falls from floors, ladders and scaffolding, death due to electrocution, and injuries caused by defective equipment, tools and scaf-folding.

Swartz Culleton Contact:

Brandon Swartz at bswartz(at)swartzculleton(dot) com

PersonalCastProfessional are online video producers for enterprise. The Studio lever-ages professional production through smartphone technology to provide affordable vid-eo content to any company. It was Co-Founded by Susan Cohen-Dickler and Jan Dick-ler, noted authentic reality television producers who also co-founded legendary Banyan Productions over 20 years ago- credited with over 5,000 episodes of network quality TV. They were nominated in the first Primetime Emmy Reality category in 2003 for Trading Spaces, along with Survivor and Amazing Race.

Personal-Cast Professional Contact:

Robin Koocher at Robin(at)vlogteam(dot)com