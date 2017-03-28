The Thermal Club Opens New Desert Circuit and Clubhouse The Thermal Club has continued to expand its amenities and is pleased to announce that a third racing circuit, The Desert Track, is now finished along with an all-new Tower Clubhouse featuring gourmet cuisine served by executive chef, Armando Rivera.

Since its opening, The Thermal Club has continued to expand its amenities and is pleased to announce that a third racing circuit, The Desert Track, is now finished along with an all-new Tower Clubhouse featuring gourmet cuisine served by executive chef, Armando Rivera. The Desert Track joins the North and South tracks for members seeking to challenge themselves on Thermal’s most technical road course to date. Since monotony is not an option, all three tracks can be combined, allowing for 22 different configurations, giving drivers a new experience each time they take to the tarmac.

Thermal’s racing circuits were inspired by professional drivers and developed by renowned designer Alan Wilson who was also the architect of Circuit Mont-Tremblant, Barber Motorsports Park and The Utah Motorsports Complex. Each of The Thermal Club’s road courses can be utilized for everything from vintage race cars, modern GT3 cars and even motorcycles. Members not only have unlimited access to these tracks, but can also hone their skills on the karting track, skid pad and autocross course.

Beyond the pavement, Thermal has also opened its Tower Clubhouse in The Village for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with cuisine prepared by on-site gourmet chefs in a state-of-the-art kitchen. The Tower Clubhouse features a full bar, comfortable seating and premium wine selection. There is no better way to cap off a day of racing than a dinner with fellow members or in the Eagle’s Nest with incredible views of the desert landscape and tracks.

“Each time I visit The Thermal Club, I am pleased to see the progress of our world-class motorsports facilities, amenities, landscape and the Membership making up our Club,” said Thermal Club Founder, Tim Rogers. “Our goal is to have a country club that the entire family can be a part of and give our members a place that feels like home for a day at the track or a long weekend getaway.”

The Thermal Club gives motorsport enthusiasts access to the best facilities, including their own custom designed luxurious Villas, exceptional dining and activities for all members of the family. No other race track or motorsports club offers as many amenities, from Thermal’s on-site tuning shop, to private garages, to the new Tower Clubhouse, and upcoming athletic center, spa and kids club.

The Thermal Club is the premier private motorsports country club in the world and offers an unparalleled driving experience to its exclusive membership. The Thermal Club operates on 344 acres of land in the California desert, half an hour from Palm Springs, offering luxurious villa accommodations, 5.1 miles of private pavement and three different tracks, a club house, fuel station, a tuning shop for repair and maintenance, the club is the ideal destination and trackside retreat for the motorsports enthusiast. For more information please visit http://thethermalclub.com/.