FDNY & Calvary Hospital Collaborate On Paramedic Training Program

FDNY EMTs currently enrolled in the paramedic training program spent an entire day at Calvary Hospital’s Bronx Campus.

Calvary Hospital recently hosted its latest group of emergency medical technicians from The Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY).

During their one-day visit to the Hospital’s Bronx campus March 22, the seven EMTs learned about Calvary's unique approach and international leadership in palliative care, how to best care

for patients at the end of life and effective pain management tips. They also made rounds with two Calvary physicians.

The EMS members are currently enrolled in a nine-month training program to become certified paramedics. EMS members have basic life support skills. Paramedics, with advanced life support skills, practically bring the emergency room to wherever it is needed.

“Since the first group of EMS members came to Calvary 13 years ago, we have found this training to be invaluable to our paramedics," said Maria Levoce EMT-P CIC, Paramedic Original Program clinical liaison, FDNY EMS Training Academy. "Our goal is to ensure the safety of all New York residents.”

“Our collaboration with Calvary allows us to provide our members with the tools and knowledge to care for all patients, even those at the end of life. Our EMS members tell us frequently how meaningful it was to be at Calvary and learn from them. Our students have voted Calvary their favorite rotation in the training program,” said Levoce.

Calvary and FDNY have collaborated since 2004 with this palliative care module. This is one of 60 modules in the curricula for their paramedic training program. More than 60 men and women are enrolled in FDNY’s 2017 paramedic training program. All will visit Calvary before they graduate later this year.

“Since 1985, we have shared our palliative care expertise with health care professionals from around the country and the world,” noted Robert A. Brescia, MD, director of the Palliative

Care Institute and director of psychiatric services, Calvary Hospital. “We are delighted with our long-term collaboration with FDNY.”

PCI’s annual visitors include health care professionals from coast to coast and over 800

medical students, residents and fellows from throughout the greater New York area. They come

to Calvary for visits ranging from one day to several months.

In 2005, the NIH’s National Cancer Institute designated Calvary an international leader in palliative care and invited the Hospital to participate in the Middle East Cancer Consortium (MECC). Comprised of the national ministries of health from Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Cyprus, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, MECC members have visited Calvary regularly during the past decade.

Since its inception in 1865, The Fire Department of the City of New York has helped lead efforts to make New York the safest big city in the nation. FDNY is the largest Fire Department in the United States and universally is recognized as the world's busiest and most highly-skilled emergency response agency. The Department's main goal is to provide fire protection and other critical public safety services to residents and visitors in the five boroughs. The Department also works to continually educate the public in fire, life safety and disaster preparedness, along with enforcing public safety codes.

For more than a century, Calvary Hospital has been the nation’s only fully accredited acute care specialty hospital devoted exclusively to providing palliative care to adult patients with advanced cancer and other life-limiting illnesses. More than 6,000 patients are cared for annually by Calvary’s inpatient, home care, and hospice services. Inpatient care is offered at our 200-bed facility in the Bronx and our 25-bed Brooklyn Satellite at NYU Lutheran.

Calvary Hospice provides short-term inpatient care at The Dawn Greene Hospice, located at Mary Manning Walsh Home in Manhattan. To learn more or sign up for the e-newsletter, Calvary Life, please go to http://www.calvaryhospital.org.