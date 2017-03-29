MaintenX Donates Services and Materials to Major Charity Project

MaintenX International is helping fight hunger in Florida by donating time, labor and materials to the Restaurant Facility Manager Association’s (RFMA) annual community project. Known as “RFMA Gives 2017,” this year’s project is supporting The Daily Bread in Orlando, Florida – a kitchen that serves a hearty lunch to anyone who is hungry for free, no questions asked.

The Daily Bread renovations began last summer. MaintenX was a part of more than 150 volunteers to help with cleaning, landscaping, organizing donated clothing, remodeling restrooms and painting during one Saturday last summer. Within the next few months, MaintenX team members will install new windows at The Daily Bread facility in downtown Orlando.

“MaintenX is a big believer in giving back to the community,” said Russell Leffers, the project service manager and safety coordinator for MaintenX. “Companies and suppliers from all over the country help contribute to the RFMA projects, so you get the opportunity to be a part of an amazing team effort. It’s a nice way to take our professional knowledge and use it to serve others.”

For the past seven years, RFMA Gives has selected a charitable shelter or kitchen that is in need of significant repairs or remodeling. RFMA asks its member companies to donate their talents or resources to help restore the facility – making a significant difference in the charitable organization’s ability to serve its local community.

“RFMA Gives is truly where the amazing spirit and selflessness of our industry can be seen,” said Bill Schaphorst, Vice President of Business Development for MaintenX. “These projects require a team effort and MaintenX is more than flattered to be able to help do our part.”

This is the third RFMA Gives project that MaintenX has participated in. The company has sent teams of volunteers all over the United States to further this cause.

