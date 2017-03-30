“This outstanding group of women embodies the values and mission of DiabetesSisters."

DiabetesSisters, the national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and support women with, or at risk of, diabetes has selected 27 women from 13 states and Washington, DC to participate in its 3rd annual Leadership Institute in Alexandria, VA on October 13, 2017. Each woman is a diabetes advocate, a prominent DiabeteSisters volunteer, and a monthly peer support leader for monthly PODS (Part of DiabetesSisters) Meetups in her local community.

Each attendee was selected based on criteria such as dependability and representation of the organization, growth and strength of the current PODS Meetups they lead, and commitment to improving the lives of women with diabetes.

“This outstanding group of women embodies the values and mission of DiabetesSisters,” said Anna Norton, CEO. “Their commitment to their personal health, along with that of other women in their communities is admirable. We are honored to welcome them to the Leadership Institute and, with the financial help of our partner organizations, provide them additional training and education.”

The outstanding women selected to participate in the weekend’s activities are:



Erika Armani (Colorado)

Diane Bajalia (Florida)

Diane Berinato (Ohio)

Claire Blum (Tennessee)

Sandy Brooks (Massachusetts)

Cindy Campaniello (New York)

Sarah Condon-Myers (Washington, DC)

Jane Dyson (North Carolina)

Sally Ellefson (Virginia)

Clare Fishman (Massachusetts)

Karen Graffeo (Connecticut)

Connie Hanham-Cain (New York)

Theresa Hastings (Colorado)

Andrea Herndon (New York)

Allison Hurley (Ohio)

Daphene Kimball (Georgia)

Shelby Kinnaird (Virginia)

Gayle McKenna (California)

Sarah Macleod (Massachusetts)

Alejandra Marquez (North Carolina)

Kay Mober (Virginia)

Natalie Sera (Nevada)

Jill Sobon (Tennessee)

Karen Tank (New Jersey)

Donna Tucker (North Carolina)

Julie Wilson (New York State)

Robin Wright (New Jersey)

The 2017 DiabetesSisters Leadership Institute will expand upon current skills of the PODS Leader participants by providing in-depth experiential training on effective group facilitation, communication, teambuilding, and peer support for women with diabetes. Institute faculty includes Diana Karczmarczyk of George Mason University and the DiabetesSisters Board of Directors, Rachel Zinman of Yoga for Diabetes, and Sarah Mart of DiabetesSisters. The 2017 DiabetesSisters Leadership Institute will be followed by DiabetesSisters’ Weekend for Women Conference, a weekend event open to all women living with diabetes and their partners, providing more education and support.

A DiabetesSisters signature program, the PODS Meetup program started in Raleigh, NC in 2010 and has grown to support 28 monthly Meetup locations throughout the US. The program provides peer support, education, and advocacy to women living with diabetes and prediabetes and serves more than 1,300 women annually.

DiabetesSisters recognizes and appreciates the Dexcom One Step Ahead Foundation, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck, and Novo Nordisk as sponsors of this year’s Institute.

