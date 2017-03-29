Dan Schwartz School choice through education savings accounts are essential to bettering America’s education system.

Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz released a statement Wednesday in response to Nevada Senate Democrats unwillingness to consider Senate Bill 359, a bill that would correct the funding issue that has prevented the launch of the ESA program. Schwartz, a staunch advocate for education savings accounts, was disappointed that the bill will not receive a hearing.

“School choice through education savings accounts are essential to bettering America’s education system. Over the last two years, ESAs in Nevada have faced many challenges. I have continued to stand with Nevada families in the fight to give your sons and daughters a better education. We created regulations, accepted close to 9,000 applications, and won our case at the Nevada Supreme Court. As long as the Treasurer’s Office is involved, Nevada is ready to move forward when funding is approved.

“Last night, Governor Sandoval introduced S.B. 506. With Senate Democrats unwilling to consider Senator Hammond’s earlier bill, it is once again up to the Governor to ensure the future of ESAs in Nevada. I will continue to stand with Nevada families until the ESA program is funded and our children are able to receive the education they deserve.”

