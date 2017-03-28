SAE International aims to provide diverse programming for our attendees. - Jim Forlenza, Group Director, SAE Events

WCX17: SAE World Congress Experience—SAE International’s completely transformed, signature event taking place April 4-6, 2017 at the Cobo Center in Detroit—will feature programming specifically designed for women automotive engineers.

A networking reception on Tuesday, April 4 is followed by a special lunch panel on Wednesday, April 5 titled “Organic Diversity: How Inclusion Can Help You, Your Team and Company Grow.” The discussion will be moderated by Carla Bailo, Vice President of Automotive at SAE International and feature panelists Tom Apostolos, Magna International; Judy Curran, Ford Motor Company; Stacy Gallucci, DENSO International America, Inc. ; Linda Taliaferro, Meritor; and Chelsea White, Toyota Motor Corporation.

“SAE International aims to provide diverse programming for our attendees,” says Jim Forlenza, Group Director, SAE Events. “The excellent networking and education opportunities is unsurpassed and we work hard to ensure the knowledge gained here is applicable once attendees are back at work.”

WCX promises a full-spectrum, full-sensory interactive experience, uniting the mobility industry’s best talent from innovation hubs around the world for active learning, high-powered collaboration and technological discovery.

As car ownership and customer expectations continue to change, topics including: autonomy, electrification, connectivity, disruptive propulsion and powertrain, regulation, cyber security and safety are hot-button issues and will be discussed and debated by the giants of the mobility industry at WCX.

In 2016, SAE World Congress drew more than 11,000 attendees from the automotive industry. As the event evolves into WCX: SAE World Congress Experience, spanning the entire mobility industry, even more engineers, engineering managers, executives, academics, government/military officials, and consultants will attend.

Ford Motor Company will provide Executive Leadership and DENSO will serve as the Tier One Strategic Partner for WCX.

