RacingJunk.Com Partners with Midvale Speedway

RacingJunk.com, the world's leader in automotive motorsports-and-performance related classifieds, is happy to announce that it has been named the Official Classifieds of Midvale Speedway. The co-marketing partnership between the two organizations will support greater awareness and attendance of events at Midvale Speedway while broadening RacingJunk.com’s reach to competitors and fans who can benefit from its services.

The flagship website of Motorhead Media, Racingjunk.com is a “one-stop shop” for those looking to buy, sell, trade or interact with people throughout the automotive and racing and performance communities. With more than 850,000 registered members and 28,000 classified ads, the website generates over two million visits every month.

Midvale Speedway is located in Midvale, Ohio. With a 3/10 mile track and seating for 3,000 spectators, it’s an exciting venue for all kinds of racing. The 2017 racing season for Midvale Speedway kicks off on April 15, beginning the run of weekly Saturday races.

"We're excited to have RacingJunk.com as a marketing partner and official classifieds at Midvale Speedway," said Midvale Speedway’s track owner and promoter, Randy Smith. "We have had close to 70, maybe even 100 different drivers visit our track over the racing season. Every single one of them has a different budget and RacingJunk helps those guys to find what they need. We are looking forward to our partnership this year, and hopefully not just this year, but for many more years. Thank you, Racingjunk.com, for being a part of our Midvale Family and letting us be a part of yours!"

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "Partnering with a facility like Midvale Speedway offers incredible opportunity for not only us and the speedway, but also for the fans and competitors. We’re looking forward to having Midvale Speedway as a member of the RacingJunk family, and know that the classifieds on RacingJunk.com will be a valuable resource to all the racers and fans at this fantastic track."

To learn about Midvale Speedway, visit their website at MidvaleSpeedway.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.