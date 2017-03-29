Funds Raised During The Women Build Campaign Sponsor The Materials Needed For The Actual Home The 100 Women Will Build During this women-only build, participants will don pink hard hats and learn how to wield a buzz saw or hammer like a pro while working with other fantastic women who want to make a difference in their community.

Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County (HFHSPBC) is seeking 100 empowered women leaders to join together to raise funds to build a safe, decent and affordable home for a local, hard-working, low income family that the 100 women will actually help build. Collectively creating the “House that Women Built” in South Palm Beach County via the nonprofit’s 2017 “Women Build” fundraising event both harnesses and celebrates the unstoppable power of mission-driven women to come together to help transform their community with an inspiring “hand up, not a hand out”.

The South Palm Beach County event with a goal to raise $100,000 is part of the Habitat For Humanity National “Women Build” founded in 1991 that annually enlists and encourages women, across the country, to fundraise and build homes for families in their local communities. Together the Women Builders create a tremendous impact during the week leading up to Mother’s Day because Habitat for Humanity recognizes that women are uniquely positioned to nurture families and build communities.

A Unique Women-Exclusive Opportunity To Make An Impact

No Building Experience Is Necessary

The local South Palm Beach County "Women Build" -- with City of Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie serving as honorary chairwoman -- invites teams of women to raise funds to reach their own fund raising goal and then gives them the opportunity to devote part of one day to meet and help build alongside the resident family in the construction process from May 11 to 13. This unique experience offers an inspiring, fun and positive environment for women to give back and learn a few construction skills from our women crew leaders along the way.

“Women helping women sends a positive and powerful message and a terrific way to involve friends and family in crucial work with a lasting impact,” notes Kari Oeltjen, HFHSPBC Chief Development Officer, who just returned from a 10-day HFH Global Village Home Build mission in the third world country of Nicaragua. “Here’s a wonderful chance for women to take action and help build, fundraise and advocate for good, affordable housing for everyone. Through the fundraising efforts and participation in our exclusive, women-only build day, builders will don pink hard hats and learn how to wield a buzz saw or hammer like a pro, meet other fantastic women who want to make a difference in their community and, most importantly, change lives forever. ”

Oeltjen reports that volunteer builders work under the guidance of construction professionals, and also alongside future Habitat homeowners. “Whether one is learning new skills or simply adding a few to their tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved, and improves the community that each shares.”

Registration And Fundraising Is Simple

To participate, each “Woman Builder” must commit to raising or giving $1,000 via the designated HFHSPBC Woman Build campaign website. Once registered as a Women Builder by hitting the Women Build tap at the top of the home page of http://www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org, participants can create their own fundraising page. If someone cannot commit to being a Builder, they can easily support a Women Builder featured on the dedicated fund site.

100 Women Builders to Gather at Special Kick-Off & Orientation

Hosted by Sklar Furnishings on Wednesday, April 19th

A “Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County – Women Can Do It – Women Build” kick-off and orientation reception will be hosted by HFHSBPC Chairman Rick Howard and wife and business partner Pat Howard at their Sklar Furnishings showroom in Boca Raton on Wednesday, April 19 from 6-8 p.m. In addition to mingling with great women and enjoying light bites, wine and live music, those who have committed to raising or giving $1,000 and other prospective “Women Builders” will learn how they can be one of the 100 Women who creates the “House that Women Built” in our South Palm Beach County community.

Headquartered at 181 S.E. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach, the HFHSPBC nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization brings people together to build homes, community and hope in the cities of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, Florida. The nonprofit depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission.

To learn more about the HFHSPBC Women Build, register as a builder and/or team leader and/or recruit volunteers to help fundraise and build, contact Kari Oeltjen, HFHSPBC Chief Development Officer at koeltjen(at)hfhboca(dot)org or (561) 819-6070. To learn more about HFHSPBC, its home dedications, its events and activities, home build sponsorship and year round volunteer opportunities as well as donating to or shopping its home Improvement center thrift shop ReStores in East and West Boca Raton and Delray Beach, visit http://www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org.

#####

EDITOR'S NOTE: Interviews available upon request with Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County Chief Development Officer Kari Oeltjen and some of the registered 100 Women Builders. Contact Bonnie Kaye per above.​