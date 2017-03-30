New Leasing Program from ActiveLED Performance Lighting and Controls

Barrett Jaguar Auto Dealership in San Antonio This new program allows [property owners] to move forward on their lighting upgrades without having to dig into their operating capital.

ActiveLED, Inc., a U.S. based manufacturer of performance LED luminaires and lighting controls, is pleased to announce the release of their new Energy Savings Plus LED Fixture Leasing Program. This program gives business and property owners the ability to lease energy saving ActiveLED lighting while in many cases being able to pay for the fixtures out of their energy and maintenance savings. With the built-in purchasing feature, program participants will own the LED fixtures at the end of the leasing terms and be able to continue benefiting from the energy and maintenance savings for years to come. READ PROGRAM BROCHURE

Upgrading lighting is one of the easiest and most powerful ways to give a business and property the new look and appeal that will attract more clientele, improve property values, and provide a safer and more welcome work environment for employees.

"We're very excited to be able to offer our loyal customers this new program that allows them to move forward on their lighting upgrades without having to dig into their operating capital," says Klaus Bollmann, CEO of ActiveLED, Inc. "With the release of the new Energy Savings Plus Leasing Program, our customers will no longer need to wait to make the property improvements that will benefit their bottom line."

The Energy Savings Plus Program includes flexible terms for both commercial and municipal clientele; offering competitive leasing rates from small to large jobs with no minimum financing requirements. Program participants may expect an average of 70-90% savings on their lighting bill by upgrading from traditional lighting to LED Lighting. ActiveLED Lighting is warranted for 10 years and has a life expectancy of nearly two decades. To participate or learn more about this new program, please Visit Us on the Web, or contact an ActiveLED Certified Dealer near you.

About ActiveLED

ActiveLED, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ringdale Industries and has been designing, manufacturing and assembling high performance LED lighting luminaires for more than a decade. ActiveLED is based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Singapore.