HealthCareMandA.com will host an important webinar — Home Health & Hospice: Buying, Selling and Valuing —on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 1:00 PM ET.

Home health and hospice companies are still popular targets for healthcare investors. This highly fragmented sector bounced back in 2016, as private equity firms put their money to work building local and regional platforms. Hospitals and health systems are looking to either purchase or partner with home-health companies to extend their continuum of care into the post-acute segment.

Lisa Phillips, Editor of HealthCareMandA.com and moderator of the panel, will discuss who’s buying, who’s selling, and why; What is affecting current valuations; and what are the emerging trends and who are the new players entering the market.

Sign up to hear our expert panelists’ views on the headwinds and tailwinds at play in this market. The panel includes Dexter Braff, President, The Braff Group; Slava Girzhel, Managing Director, KeyBanc Capital Markets; and Les Levinson, Partner and Co-Chair of the Transactional Health Law Group, Robinson + Cole.





