HEALTHCAREfirst, the leading provider of web-based home health and hospice software, billing and coding services, and advanced analytics, announced their partnership with ABILITY Network, a leading information technology company. ABILITY helps providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare through innovative revenue cycle and clinical management applications and data analytics. Through this partnership, HEALTHCAREfirst will fully integrate ABILITY’s next generation cloud-based, SaaS ACCESS All Payer Revenue Cycle (RCM) Management platform and API-based Medicare connectivity into firstHOMECARE and firstHOSPICE electronic health record (EHR) software, under the brand name, firstREV.

firstREV is a smarter way for home health and hospice providers to manage their entire revenue cycle. From billing electronic claims, checking eligibility and managing the remittance process, agencies will have total visibility to every aspect of the claim lifecycle with 100% acknowledgement on all transactions. Built on newer technology that links directly to source data, firstREV provides faster transaction processing and quick access to reliable information in an easy to use interface.

“We are thrilled to partner with ABILITY,” said J. Kevin Porter, CEO of HEALTHCAREfirst. “In today’s environment of increasing regulatory requirements and decreasing reimbursement, providers have to work harder than ever. firstREV will minimize the stress and complexity that comes with diversifying payer mixes to enable clients to manage their revenue more effectively and with the peace of mind of knowing the exact status of financial performance at all times.”

“ABILITY and HEALTHCAREfirst share a commitment to helping home health and hospice agencies simplify increasing complexity related to managing revenue,” said Bud Meadows, executive vice president and chief revenue officer. “Through ABILITY’s new advanced RCM platform and our API-based connectivity services, we enable our partners to provide the most comprehensive RCM solution to help their customers. We are excited to be working together to build on our mutually shared commitment to help providers.”

About HEALTHCAREfirst

HEALTHCAREfirst provides cloud based technologies and services to improve business and clinical operations for over four thousand home health and hospice providers across the United States. Based in Springfield, MO and one of the fastest growing providers of its kind, the company provides agency and clinical management software, outsourced revenue cycle management services (billing, coding and chart audits), CAHPS surveys, and advanced analytics, in any combination. HEALTHCAREfirst’s breadth of solutions offers agencies a single source to improve patient care, create operational efficiencies, increase profitability and simplify CMS compliance. With HEALTHCAREfirst, agencies can focus on patients instead of paperwork. For more information call 800.841.6095 or visit the company’s website at http://www.healthcarefirst.com.

About ABILITY Network

ABILITY Network is a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare through innovative applications and data analytics. ABILITY is headquartered in Minneapolis, with principal offices in Boston and Tampa