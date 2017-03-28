A brand is just an opinion people have of you. If you’re not in control of it, someone else is defining it for you. Past News Releases RSS Progressive Radio Host Adam Klugman...

After a year in Los Angeles working with national brands, Creative Director Adam Klugman has returned home to Portland on a mission – to help people realize their potential through building personal brands.

“Companies use brands to convey their core value,” says Klugman. “Why can’t people do the same thing? What I want to share is how we can use the techniques deployed in brand building to identify our best qualities and communicate them more effectively.”

Although his talk is entitled “Brand It and they Will Come,” Klugman asserts he is not suggesting that people become products. “Quite the opposite. The whole idea of branding started as a way for ranchers to claim ownership. That’s what I want to do with this project – help people identify what’s most authentic about them as a human being and then claim ownership of it.”

Attendees of Klugman’s presentation will not only learn how brands get built, but also receive very specific guidance on how to use this understanding to develop their own personal brand – a must for professionals, business owners, job-seekers, recent grads, entrepreneurs, or anyone looking for a deeper understanding of how to express their core value.

“In the end, a brand is just the opinion people have of you. If you’re not in control of it, you’re breaking the Golden Rule of Branding – never let someone define your brand for you. I want to help people identify their brand so they can take control of it.”

Adam Klugman is an award winning Creative Director with over twenty years experience as a highly respected creative professional. He has worked in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, New York and Portland with agencies such as Wieden and Kennedy, DMB&B, Leo-Burnett, Donat/Wald and Lambesis. His list of national clients includes Nike, FanDuel, Tile, Disney, General Motors, Viacom, MGM, 1-800 DENTIST, and others. He also hosted the progressive radio talk show “Mad as Hell in America” in Portland, Oregon on Clear Channel’s AM620 KPOJ.

For Tickets Visit:

AdamKlugman.com

Tickets - $10

April 9th, 3pm

World Trade Center, Portland

121 Southwest Salmon Street

Portland, OR 97205

For More Info call 503-706-2341