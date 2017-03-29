Altec DocLink Evolution 2017 “Our partners and customers are recognizing the value of the seamless integration between DocLink and Artsyl’s business management solutions."

Altec Products, Inc., a leader in enterprise document management and workflow solutions, honored its Title Sponsor, Innovation Award and Link Award winners at last week’s Customer Awards Dinner during Evolution 2017, Altec’s annual customer and partner conference. Artsyl, Evolution’s Title Sponsor presented during the event, while Link Award winners Econo Riago Inc. and Smart City®, and Innovation Award winners Citizen Potawatomi Nation and Tyler Technologies, were honored for their excellence with DocLink.

Evolution 2017, which took place last week in Newport Beach, CA at the Newport Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, aimed to inspire organizations to evolve their businesses through education on and innovative insights into usage of DocLink. The event united DocLink users and partners for four invaluable days of learning and networking. The conference schedule boasted a convenient Expo center, professional services best practices support at DocLink Interact, plus 40+ expert-led sessions on four separate, focused tracks. DocLink, an enterprise document management solution, allows organizations to transform outdated business practices to increase efficiency in the workplace by streamlining document routing and automating workflows supports corporate compliance while providing secure and easy access to all documents.

Title Sponsor: Artsyl

In addition to the company’s Customer Awards dinner presentation, Artsyl, as Title Sponsor, exhibited at the Expo and presented an educational breakout session “Operational Excellence Beyond Accounts Payable” discussing dealing with people, processes and technology in order to reach operational excellence.

Artsyl’s docAlpha Advanced Capture Platform, through tight integration with DocLink, provides a powerful intelligent capture solution that automates the most painful step in transactional business processes: data entry. docAlpha enables DocLink customers to reduce manual data entry costs, increase data accuracy, improve document processing speed and allows for an end-to-end audit trail of their document-based processes, ensuring compliance and security. As a result, DocLink customers relying on Artsyl’s docAlpha can reduce manual data entry costs, increase data accuracy and improve document processing speed.

Don Howren, President and COO, at Altec commented, “Our partners and customers are recognizing the value of the seamless integration between DocLink and Artsyl’s business management solutions. We are delighted that Artsyl was our Title Sponsor and enjoyed sharing the stage with them as we further educate our customers and partners about DocLink.”

“We signed on as Title Sponsor to demonstrate our commitment to working with Altec and show our strong support for DocLink,” said Jeff Moore CSO/Partner at Artsyl technologies, Inc. “We look forward to further sharing our docAlpha solution with Altec’s community of resellers and users.”

LINK Award Winners

Altec’s Link Award honors companies that have played integral roles in assisting Altec shape the evolution of DocLink. The following organizations received the 2017 Link Award:



Econo Riago Inc. – Econo Riago operates 5 Econo Supermarkets throughout Puerto Rico. Riago’s document handling process has been completely overhauled with the use of DocLink which is fully integrated with their ERP application. Additionally, DocLink has allowed them to streamline HR processes including creating workflows for employee events and fully automating their hiring process.

Smart City®, http://www.smartcity.com, – Smart City® has been an Altec customer since 2006. DocLink has allowed Smart City® to become almost entirely paperless, streamlining and expediting their processes for invoices, approvals, account coding, purchase card statements, customer payments, cash management and more.

Innovation Award Winners

Altec’s Innovation Award celebrates organizations’ solutions that push the envelope in solving business problems through creative usage of DocLink. Altec will share the winners’ stories at the Customer Awards Dinner to inspire attendees with new ways to evolve their businesses. The following companies received the 2017 Innovation Award:



Citizen Potawatomi Nation - The Citizen Potawatomi Nation is the ninth largest federally-recognized tribal government in the United States with more than 32,000 tribal citizens and 2,400 employees. DocLink was initially implemented in accounts payable in 2005 and has been instrumental in managing the approximately 100,000 invoices and 52,000 checks that are processed per year. The entire department now uses DocLink and it has become integral to their daily accounting department activities.

Tyler Technologies - Tyler Technologies provides end-to-end software and services to more than 11,000 local government offices worldwide, allowing them to be more effective, efficient, and responsive. With far too much physical paper to manage. Tyler needed to find a way to increase ease of use internally. DocLink is an integral part of Tyler’s operations, used by 84 members between AP and AR, and viewed by many more. The company’s use of DocLink’s Output Manager has resulted in $11,000 a year in postage alone.

Altec is a leading provider of integrated document management and workflow solutions. Its flagship product, DocLink, enables companies to capture, archive, workflow, and route any document for any process, anywhere. Connecting data for thousands of customers globally, Altec also enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP solution providers such as Amtech, Epicor, Microsoft, Sage, and SAP B1 to provide the most comprehensive enterprise document management solution. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.