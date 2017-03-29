MAPCO Selects Koupon Media to Power Its Mobile Offer Program

"MAPCO will be at the forefront of mobile offer innovation, utilizing some of our most advanced technology including loyalty integrations and unique barcode capabilities,” said Bill Ogle, CEO of Koupon Media.

Koupon Media, a leading mobile offer platform and retail network, today announced that it has been selected by MAPCO, a large convenience store chain that operates 300+ locations in the southeast, to deliver mobile offers that drive consumer loyalty, increase in-store sales and eliminate coupon fraud. MAPCO joins Koupon’s growing customer list of more than 43,000 major convenience stores, which reach over 40 million consumers through the Koupon Platform.

“We are particularly excited to bring MAPCO on board as they are taking full advantage of all our platform has to offer. MAPCO will be at the forefront of mobile offer innovation, utilizing some of our most advanced technology including loyalty integrations and unique barcode capabilities,” said Bill Ogle, CEO of Koupon Media. “Our team is committed to helping MAPCO achieve its goals of increasing customer loyalty and in-store sales by delivering highly targeted mobile coupons that are easily and securely redeemable at any of their 370 locations.”

MAPCO was searching for a mobile technology provider that could help deliver more value to its customers and turned to Koupon to deliver a more personalized solution that could engage customers in real-time and reward them for their loyalty.

Through the Koupon Platform, MAPCO will now have the ability to create and distribute unique mobile offers through any of its properties, including the “MY MAPCO” mobile application and loyalty program. Utilizing advanced integrations, MAPCO will be able to send personalized mobile offers based on loyalty participation and shopper intent. Additionally, all mobile offers can be distributed with unique barcodes that are immediately deactivated once scanned at the point-of-sale (POS).

“We’re thrilled to be working with the leading mobile offer platform and leverage some of their newest product innovations,” said Ruth Picha, Director of Marketing for MAPCO. “This partnership will allow us to draw deeper insights for future offer campaigns and eliminate the time and hassle associated with other costly offer technology solutions. That means improved efficiency for our store owners and more cost-savings for our customers.”

