Cancer diagnostics and pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata®, Inc. announced today that it is exhibiting in booth 513 at the Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) 43rd Annual Meeting, CANCERSCAPE at the Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel, March 29-31.

CANCERSCAPE unites key stakeholders from leading national organizations to share insights on how value-based care, drug pricing reform, coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and changes to Medicare will impact cancer patients and programs.

Inspirata will provide demos and offering free, 30-day trials of “Crosswalk Insight™: Oncology” (Crosswalk), a unique precision medicine knowledge visualization and decision support platform. The new and enhanced version of Crosswalk is available through Inspirata’s diagnostic cockpit and is also downloadable as an app for any mobile device and computer.

“We’re delighted to exhibit at this highly anticipated meeting, alongside other leading oncology solutions and service providers,” says Inspirata’s Senior Vice President of Precision Medicine, Mark Boguski, MD, PhD, FCAP. “CANCERSCAPE brings together political experts, industry insiders, and all members of the multidisciplinary cancer care team to discuss issues that affect each of us, and offer a roadmap to foster cost-effective, quality cancer care under a new political landscape. Inspirata is proud to support ACCC at CANCERSCAPE.”

Formerly the CMO and Co-founder of Precision Medicine Network, Inc., Dr. Boguski is a well-known leader in biomedical informatics, genomics and precision medicine. He envisioned Crosswalk empowering healthcare professionals with the necessary molecular proficiency to support the widespread adoption of precision medicine. “Crosswalk enables the oncology care team to quickly and easily navigate image-based graphical pathways to optimize therapy and facilitate clinical trial matching and enrollment,” continues Boguski.

About ACCC

The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) is the leading advocacy and education organization for the multidisciplinary cancer care team. More than 23,000 cancer care professionals from over 2,500 hospitals and practices nationwide are affiliated with ACCC. Providing a national forum for addressing issues that affect community cancer programs, ACCC is recognized as the premier provider of resources for the entire oncology care team. Our members include medical and radiation oncologists, surgeons, cancer program administrators and medical directors, senior hospital executives, practice managers, pharmacists, oncology nurses, radiation therapists, social workers, and cancer program data managers. For more information, visit the ACCC website at accc-cancer.org.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. offers the most comprehensive cancer diagnostics workflow solution available for precision diagnosis today. The solution, which employs a unique “solution-as-a-service” business and delivery model, accelerates anatomic and molecular pathology workflows and facilitates whole slide imaging and image analytics, prognostic and predictive assays, remote consultations and tumor boards. This comprehensive solution includes an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) to help to solve interoperability issues and a Natural Language Processing Engine (NLP) for structuring data. Inspirata amalgamates this structured data into a central multi-institutional and multi-modal big data cancer repository for clinical, research and educational purposes. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers and pharma among others. This comprehensive solution facilitates a modern precision diagnosis to build a strong foundation for precision medicine. For more information, please visit http://www.inspirata.com or contact info(at)inspirata.com.