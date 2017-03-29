TESOL International Association Announces New Executive Director

Chris’s values and passion for language education, as well as his vision for TESOL clearly stood out in the interview process.

The Board of Directors of TESOL International Association is pleased to announce that Chris Powers has been selected as TESOL’s new Executive Director effective May 2017. Current Executive Director, Rosa Aronson is retiring after seven years of service to the organization. Vetted Solutions, a Washington, D.C. based executive search firm, managed the international search. “Chris’s values and passion for language education, as well as his vision for TESOL clearly stood out in the interview process,” says Ester de Jong, chair of the search task force and current TESOL President. “He conveyed a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the organization, and is well-prepared to succeed in the member-driven, multicultural environment that is TESOL International Association.”

Powers brings 20 years of diverse experience in international education to TESOL International Association. In his role as Director of the Education Abroad Programs Division at the Institute for International Education, (IIE) Chris has overseen a complex portfolio of international education programs that support language education from kindergarten through graduate school and activities that span 37 different countries. He also has a strong network of relationships that include the Alliance for International Education, NAFSA: Association of International Educators, and the Forum on Education Abroad, to name a few. Supervising a current staff of 20, he has managed a wide variety of teams and programs, and implemented strategic plans. Chris is looking forward to this opportunity. “As an active member of the international language community for more than two decades, I have always respected the mission, values and work of TESOL International Association. Now more than ever, our efforts to bring people together to advance the English language teaching agenda is critical. With experience in both association management and language education, I am eager and excited to join TESOL and begin working directly with the membership and the staff to face the extraordinary challenges and opportunities ahead of us.”

About TESOL International Association

Founded in 1966, TESOL International Association is a professional community of educators, researchers, administrators, and students committed to advancing excellence in English language teaching for speakers of other languages worldwide. With more than 12,000 members representing over 150 countries, TESOL fosters the exchange of ideas, research, and peer-to-peer knowledge, and provides expertise, resources, and a powerful voice on issues affecting the profession. Through professional development programs, its international convention, special interest groups, and publications, TESOL engages tens of thousands of professionals to collaborate globally and create a world of opportunity for millions of people of all ages who want to learn English.