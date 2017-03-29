ZPower Micro Rechargeable Batteries Rechargeable batteries and rechargeable hearing aids are among the top features sought by hearing aid users.

ZPower, the world’s only developer of rechargeable, silver-zinc microbatteries, will feature its built-in rechargeable battery technology at AudiologyNOW! 2017, April 5–7 in Indianapolis, Ind. AudiologyNOW! is hosted by the American Academy of Audiology (AAA) and is the world’s largest gathering of audiologists. This annual meeting provides participants the opportunity to attend four days of educational sessions, explore the latest in hearing technology and network with colleagues from around the world. ZPower will exhibit in booth #1147.

This year, ZPower has partnered with multiple hearing aid manufacturers to bring more rechargeable hearing aid options to market, and ultimately, to patients. Today, many hearing aid wearers struggle with the hassle of disposable batteries. The batteries often fail at the most inopportune times and need to be replaced every few days. Therefore, it is no surprise that rechargeable batteries and rechargeable hearing aids are among the top features sought by hearing aid users. According to a study of over 500 hearing aid users, 70 percent said they want rechargeable hearing aids, even though only 11 percent said they currently have them.

ZPower’s silver-zinc rechargeable batteries offer hearing aid wearers the confidence of all-day power—with streaming—and the flexibility to interchange ZPower batteries with zinc-air disposable batteries. Additionally, ZPower batteries are safe, non-flammable and 100% recyclable; no other rechargeable battery on the market today can provide this combination of features and benefits.

Several new silver-zinc rechargeable hearing aids from multiple manufacturers will be displayed in ZPower’s booth #1147. Also, ZPower will be leading a number of educational sessions during the convention, including the following:

Thursday, April 6

11:30–12:30 p.m. – Exhibitor Course

Rechargeable Batteries – Haven’t We Held Onto the Disposable Power Solution Long Enough?

Dr. Barry Freeman, VP of Business Development, ZPower

2:00–3:00 p.m. – Industry Update

Rechargeable Batteries – The ZPower Solution for Hearing Aids

Sara Sable-Antry, VP of Sales and Marketing, ZPower

Friday April 7

12:30–12:50 p.m. – Product Theater

Why Today’s Top Hearing Aid Manufacturers Chose to Build-In Silver-Zinc Rechargeable Technology

Kevin Ratay, Director of Sales, ZPower

1:45–2:15 p.m. – Industry Update

Rechargeable Batteries – The ZPower Solution for Hearing Aids

Sara Sable-Antry, VP of Sales and Marketing, ZPower

Please join ZPower in booth #1147 to learn more about the Rechargeable System for Hearing Aids and to participate in the many fun booth activities that ZPower has planned. Click here to view the complete schedule of ZPower’s booth activities.

About ZPower, LLC: ZPower is a leader in the development of rechargeable, silver-zinc batteries for microbattery applications with headquarters and manufacturing facility in Camarillo, Calif. The company provides a total solution for hearing instrument manufacturers, including advanced silver-zinc battery technology and charger design support. The ZPower solution simplifies new product development and speeds time-to-market. For end users, ZPower batteries deliver unmatched performance and improved user experience, and they’re better for the environment. ZPower is ISO13485:2016 and ISO9001:2008 certified, and its facility and devices are registered with the FDA. For more information, visit http://www.zpowerbattery.com.