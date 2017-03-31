Do iT Lean, an application development and delivery company, today announced the appointment of Mike W. Jones as General Manager – Americas. Jones will take a leadership role in helping Do iT Lean expand its North American business and assure it grows to meet the demands necessary to deliver the highest level of value and service to its growing base of North American customers.

“Mike is a proven application development and services executive who has built a strong track record and reputation for both sales and marketing excellence in the industry,” said Frederico Ferreira, chief executive officer, Do iT Lean. “We are excited to have Mike join the Do iT Lean leadership team. As GM Americas he will have a fundamental role in leading the growth of our business.”

Jones’ expertise is in the areas of sales and marketing with a strong background in application development platforms and services. He has had leadership roles spanning 20 plus years in the space with companies including OutSystems, Sterling Software and Texas Instruments (Application Development Software division).

Prior to Do iT Lean, Jones held key sales and marketing roles at OutSystems where he helped the company grow from $9 million in annual sales to over $100 million in 2016. Jones has also helped other growth oriented companies expand their global presence including McLaren Software, now part of iDox, Citadel Security Software, now part of McAfee and Sterling Software, now part of CA.

“The low-code application development market for both mobile and web is exploding,” said Mike Jones, General Manager – Americas for Do iT Lean. “More and more enterprises are adopting OutSystems' low-code platform to speed the delivery of high fidelity mobile and responsive web applications needed to drive their digital transformation efforts. It is exciting to join one of OutSystems' Premier partners and be in a position to supply much needed expertise so that our customers can realize the speed and quality which can be achieved with OutSystems.”

