Lifestyle Evolution is voluntarily recalling one shift of NuGo Slim Crunchy Peanut Butter nutrition bars. In isolated cases, a product with milk allergen was incorrectly packaged into Slim Crunchy Peanut Butter wrappers and cartons. The NuGo Slim Crunchy Peanut Butter wrapper does not list milk as an allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The product is safe for consumption by those who do not have milk, peanut, almond, or soy allergies.

This action relates only to NuGo Slim Crunchy Peanut Butter product with this code printed on the package:

Product: NuGo Slim

Flavor: Crunchy Peanut Butter

Manufacturing Code: B16119A

Best By Date: 28-Jul-17

Item Number Bar: 6 91535 20701 1

Item Number Box: 6 91535 20702 8

Only this specific lot code is impacted. No other Lot Codes, or any other NuGo products, are involved in this action.

Consumers who have purchased this specific lot code can return product to the store where it was purchased. Consumers may call the number listed or visit our website for instructions on what to do with the product.

Lifestyle Evolution is conducting this voluntary recall because of undeclared declared milk allergy due to incorrect packaging being used. We have not received any reports of illness associated with this product, but we are voluntarily recalling this product out of an abundance of caution.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at 1-888-421-2032 (Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 5pm EST) or contact(at)nugonutrition.com