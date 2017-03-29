Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder accepts SAA "Best Use of Technology" award from Peter Wein. Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder, stated, “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from SAA, for a second year, winning again amongst industry leaders is an extraordinary validation.

At the forefront of innovation, ReloQuest™ is honored to win the Best Use of Technology, at the Serviced Apartment Awards held in London. The awards recognize excellence at individual, team and corporate level. The Serviced Apartment Awards are the first and only dedicated awards created for and by the International Serviced Apartment, Extended Stay, and Short Term Rental industry.

The 2017 awards ceremony was held on the 20th of March at London's five-star Grange Tower Bridge Hotel and was well-attended by more than 500 industry professionals. The black-tie ceremony celebrated colleagues’ success in the Global Mobility Industry.

ReloQuest is the industry leader and the only housing platform that provides an independent, unbiased and fully transparent resource to global mobility clients and individuals in need of sourcing serviced apartments, corporate housing and hotels, worldwide.

Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder, stated, “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from SAA, for a second year, winning again amongst industry leaders is an extraordinary validation. The ReloQuest team is inspired by challenges because we realize it is our course to innovation. To support the evolving requirements of our users, we continue to add benefits to help drive success for our clients.”

This award is a testament to the ground-breaking technology pioneered by Darin Karp and his steadfast commitment to operational excellence. This comprehensive technology provides competitive analysis and metric driven sourcing.

ReloQuest™ has much to celebrate, along with the validating win at Serviced Apartments, clients are reporting up to 25% savings for temporary housing costs, and up to a 75% increase in administrative efficiency. A significant influencer in the technology sector, ReloQuest™ is also shortlisted for “The Most Innovative Use of Technology,” by the FEM America’s EMMA’S, expatriate management and mobility awards, which will take place in Denver, CO, Thursday, May, 4th 2017.

Since its launch in 2015, ReloQuest use has grown exponentially. The only independent, genuinely transparent technology of its kind brings a streamlined process to both clients and suppliers. With ReloQuest companies can view incoming options in a common format that makes the comparison of multiple variables; such as rate and distance, a breeze. This type of improvement alone saves hours and days of analysis and information processing. ReloQuest™ is a cloud-based seamless platform integrating Clients, Suppliers, and Guests throughout the process of their accommodation. ReloQuest™ provides a method of consistency in a format that is perfect for presentation.

The list of benefits the technology brings includes valuable qualitative and quantitative data, which empowers mobility managers to make informed decisions, and allows for tracking ROI. ReloQuest™ has a strong presence in over 75 Countries. Based in Fort Lauderdale, ReloQuest™ is online at http://www.ReloQuest.com.

