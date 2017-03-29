Skyview’s innovative SkyCap technology will allow us to offer more robust recaps and reports of the exceptional in-game entertainment features at Petco Park.

Major League Baseball’s (MLB) San Diego Padres and broadcast technology innovator Skyview Networks announce today the debut of SkyCap technology at Petco Park. Beginning April 2017, Skyview’s SkyCap system will capture all gameday partner activations with high-definition video, to auto clip by advertiser and catalog in a searchable database. With SkyCap, the Padres will be the first franchise to provide its corporate partners the full impact of their investment, proving contract fulfillment and showcasing the power of fan interaction.

“The Padres are proud to partner with Skyview to continue to deliver best-in-class service to our partners,” said Padres Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Sergio Del Prado. “Skyview’s innovative SkyCap technology will allow us to offer more robust recaps and reports of the exceptional in-game entertainment features at Petco Park.”

SkyCap is scalable and customized to each client’s facility. For the Padres, Skyview installed six high-definition cameras to capture all video board and LED signage and sponsored features inside the ballpark. SkyCap integrates with a venue’s existing screen software, reading the partners and air times to autoclip the high-definition video. The system’s automation requires minimal extra effort from the in-venue production team.

“We are proud to launch our SkyCap technology with our longtime partner, the San Diego Padres; we believe they will find value in the system as a tool for their current and potential corporate partners,” said Matt Stys, Vice President Business Development for Skyview Networks. “We feel SkyCap will distinguish our franchise partners, as proof of performance becomes increasingly important to advertisers.”

Within 24 hours of an event, the SkyCap database is populated with clips that are ready to be searched, downloaded and shared with clients. The franchise benefits are two-fold, supporting the sales effort through the visual power of fan experience with a brand and proving contract execution.

