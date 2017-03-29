Square Root, developer of store relationship management (SRM) software, today announced major updates to its CoEFFICIENT mobile application, making store performance monitoring and reporting easier than ever for district managers in retail and automotive enterprises.

Today, success in multi-unit retail relies on delivering an exceptional in-store experience and the ability to anticipate and quickly adapt to changes both in the business and in consumer shopping behaviors. This update, available on both iOS and Android devices, streamlines the store audit and reporting process that enables critical business agility, and further extends the benefits of Square Root’s CoEFFICIENT platform, which delivers actionable data insights to better align organizations, increase transparency and collaboration, and improve overall store performance.

Among the key feature additions and updates included in the update:



New Reviews Module streamlines store audits, allowing district managers to complete comprehensive checklists directly from their smartphone or tablet with just a few simple taps. With pre-set audit templates, the ability to add specific comments and images to individual audit tasks, and immediate pass/fail scoring available upon submission, the Reviews module gives corporate access to more immediate and structured store performance data than ever before, while enabling major job efficiencies for district managers.

Improved Notes Module allows district managers to better capture detailed personal notes and action items from store visits, with the ability to quickly add images.

Speech to Text Dictation now available on both modules allowing for faster and easier capturing of information

Offline Data Storage eliminates the challenge of spotty wi-fi access during store visits. District managers now have “always on” access, with the ability to complete all mobile tasks in offline mode and then sync information across devices when online later.

“CoEFFICIENT was built with district managers in mind, and we continue to improve the platform based on direct feedback from our clients who rely on it day in and day out,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Square Root. “Our focus continues to be helping our clients drive their businesses forward. This mobile update helps retailers better leverage their field organizations, and get information into the hands of those who need it to make critical business decisions.”

The increased focus on CoEFFICIENT for mobile addresses key district manager pain points, highlighted Square Root’s national study, District Managers: The Links That Turn Corporate Strategy into Reality. Respondents cited spending up to 50% of their time on the road preparing for, conducting and reporting on store visits, piecing together disparate devices from pen and paper to laptops to tablets and phones, and relying on outdated tools like spreadsheets and word processing tools to complete their jobs. With the CoEFFICIENT mobile updates, retail and auto enterprises now have a powerful platform for driving necessary performance improvements. Additionally, it provides district managers with a comprehensive tool that streamlines their role and better aligns with the on-the-go nature of their jobs, and corporate teams now have access to more immediate and structured store performance data, with reduced risk of transcription errors or data inaccuracies.

The updated CoEFFICIENT app is immediately available for download in the App Store and Google Play store, with the Reviews module currently only visible for provisioned customers.

For more information on how the platform can better power your field organization, visit http://square-root.com/coefficient-mobile/.

About Square Root:

Square Root, an Austin-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company, creates technology solutions that power data-driven decision making for leading automotive and retail enterprises. Built for companies with distributed retail networks, Square Root’s store relationship management platform, CoEFFICIENT®, delivers actionable data insights to align organizations, increase transparency, encourage collaboration, and improve store performance. Founded in 2006, Square Root has been bootstrapped to success, and serves as a trusted partner to many of the most well-known and complex enterprises in the world. For more information, visit http://www.square-root.com.