Unlike incomplete solutions that only address a fraction of the law, Compliancy Group gives IT professionals and MSPs a total solution that can open up valuable revenue streams in the health care market.

Compliancy Group is proud to announce that it has joined CompTIA's Channel Advisory Board and Business Applications Advisory Council (BAAC). The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a non-profit trade association in the IT industry.

Marc Haskelson, President and CEO of Compliancy Group commented on the announcement, saying that "Compliancy Group is proud to join CompTIA in advancing advocacy, education, and certification for IT professionals and managed service providers."

“The connected world has brought about rapid-fire change to the development and sale of business applications, spawning new breeds of sales partnerships,” said Annette Taber, vice president, industry strategies CompTIA.

“We established our Channel Advisory Board and Business Applications Advisory Council to help us better understand and navigate this complex and rapidly evolving business arena.” Taber continued. “We’re pleased to have Compliancy Group join us in these important initiatives.”

The rapid adoption of software-as-a-service and cloud-based applications by businesses of all sizes and across all markets has heightened awareness of the fundamental relationship between compliance and security. An effective HIPAA compliance solution synergizes with security infrastructure to keep sensitive health data protected from breaches and government fines.

Compliancy Group's industry-recognized HIPAA compliance solution, The Guard, has been endorsed by health care organizations across the country including the American Optometric Association, eClinicalWorks, VM Racks, and more.

Quote:

"Health care IT professionals across the country choose The Guard for their compliance-as-a-service offering because it addresses the full extent of HIPAA regulatory requirements," said Joe Macedo, Partner Channel Manager of Compliancy Group. "Unlike incomplete solutions that only address a fraction of the law, Compliancy Group gives IT professionals and MSPs a total solution that can open up valuable revenue streams in the health care market."

To learn more about Compliancy Group, visit:

HIPAA Compliance Software Solution

Partnering with Compliancy Group

To learn more about CompTIA, visit:

CompTIA

About Compliancy Group:

Compliancy Group simplifies HIPAA compliance so that health care professionals can confidently run their practice. The Guard™ is our simple, cost-effective, web-based solution. Users are guided by our team of expert Compliance Coaches™ to Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain™ total HIPAA compliance. Visit https://compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.