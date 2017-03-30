Dr. Sabrina Boykins-Everett, Superintendent, Thomasville City School System

The Thomasville City School System, located in the heart of historic Thomasville, Ga., today announced it is embarking on a comprehensive energy efficiency project that will modernize its facilities and improve the learning environment for its students. The district will partner with Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, on an energy savings performance contract (ESPC) that will save nearly $150,000 in annual energy expenses or $4 million over the life of the project.

Schneider Electric’s unique approach to ESPCs enables school districts such as Thomasville to take money that would have normally been spent on utilities and reinvest it back into its schools to achieve a variety of important goals it might not otherwise be able to afford.

“We are extremely committed to the continuous process of improving our school system so that all students can achieve success and become world-class leaders of tomorrow,” said Dr. Sabrina Boykins-Everett, Superintendent, Thomasville City School System. “Our partnership with Schneider Electric will allow us to take our schools to the next level as we continue to provide best-in-class education, athletics and arts experiences to students of all ages. We are proud to create a meaningful, comfortable and safe instructional environment that sets the foundation for life-long learning for generations to come.”

The project builds on Schneider Electric’s expertise in energy efficiency projects in Georgia. In addition to its work with the Thomasville City School System, Schneider Electric is developing nearly $100 million in energy efficiency solutions, helping clients across the state reach their energy and sustainability goals.

The $2.9 million self-funded project will encompass energy efficiency upgrades throughout the district’s five schools and board of education facility that will enhance the learning environment through infrastructure upgrades in the classroom, streamlined operations and improved athletic environments. Savings will come from a wide variety of energy conservation measures including:



Installation of a district-wide building automation system to increase visibility into energy management

Interior LED lighting upgrades that will enhance learning and athletic environments

Exterior LED lighting to improve campus safety

Water system upgrades to reduce consumption

Installation of a PC power management system to reduce computer power usage

Extensive sealing of windows, doors, gaps and cracks across all buildings to improve comfort and efficiency

Upon completion of the project, the district will reduce its power consumption by 1.4 million kilowatt hours, with no up-front capital investment. In addition to annual energy savings, the project will also have a substantial environmental impact, removing 1,049 metric tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, which is equivalent to removing 221 cars from the road or powering 111 homes for one year. Construction is underway and is expected to be complete by fall 2017.

“The Thomasville City School System is a shining example of leadership in sustainability and education in South Georgia and beyond,” said Tammy Fulop, Vice President, Schneider Electric. “We are proud to help the Thomasville community modernize its schools and provide an enhanced learning environment for students.”

“Energy savings performance contracts are a key enabler to help schools accomplish so many of their important academic and infrastructure goals,” she added.

Over the past 23 years, Schneider Electric has successfully implemented more than 625 ESPC projects across the nation, saving its clients nearly $1.6 billion. This project delivery method helps publicly funded entities make capital improvements and offers many long-term benefits such as improved facility efficiency, occupant comfort, financial management and environmental protection.

For more information on how Schneider Electric helps K-12 schools tackle energy efficiency, please visit http://www.enable.schneider-electric.com or contact your local Schneider Electric representative.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of $26 billion US dollars (25 billion euros) in FY2016, our 160,000+ employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On.

http://www.schneider-electric.us