FogHorn Expands 2017 IIoT Thought Leadership Outreach

FogHorn™ Systems, a leading developer of “edge intelligence” software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things applications, today provided a year-to-date review of events driving its 2017 thought leadership outreach.

“Although we are still in the first quarter of 2017, we have already participated in more exhibitions, conferences and industry summits than all of 2016,” said FogHorn CEO David C. King. “Because the Industrial IoT industry is evolving and growing exponentially, there is no substitute for the direct, face-to-face interactions that these events provide for us, especially in a global context. It allows us to not only exchange information with customers, partners and industry thought leaders, but it also puts all of us on the same page in regards to which directions IIoT technology is heading.”

In March 2017, FogHorn will have participated in ten key events ranging from private investor showcases to large international exhibitions. Last week, FogHorn was a featured partner and exhibitor at Bosch Connected World in Berlin. “FogHorn was mentioned multiple times during Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner’s keynote address,” King said. “This recognition validates what we are doing in the industry, and it would not be possible without our active participation in events like this.”

During his address, Denner introduced the audience to the concept of Fog Computing. “If we do everything in the cloud we need huge bandwidth. We need to transfer huge amounts of data which doesn't make a lot of sense for all kinds of data,” he said. “That's why we need one asset, in the sensor, in the ECU, (with) capabilities for data handling and also for computing. And that's what we call Fog Computing.”

Video excerpt from keynote address.

“We are invested by our subsidiary Bosch Venture Capital in a company called FogHorn and they for example have a technology that allows (them) to pre-analyze data on the asset to react in almost real time,” he said.

Recent Events—FogHorn’s participation in 2017 events to date include:

● GE Global Leadership Meeting, January 5 - Boca Raton, FL

● AI Conference, January 19 - Tokyo, Japan

● IoTG/IESD Intel Capital Technology Day, February 7 - Chandler, AZ

● Wind River Intel Capital Technology Day, February 8 - San Jose, CA

● PwC IoT Summit, March 7 - New York City, NY

● Montgomery Summit, March 8-9 - Santa Monica, CA

● The Hive Annual Summit, March 13 - Palo Alto, CA

● Bosch Connected World, March 15-16 - Berlin, Germany

● SAP Hana Executive Council, March 22 - Palo Alto, CA

● OSIsoft User Conference, March 20-23 - San Francisco, CA

Upcoming Events—FogHorn will also be participating in the following events in Q2, 2017

● Hewlett Packard Enterprise Discover Forum, April 4, Seoul, Korea

● Hannover Messe, April 24-28 - Hannover, Germany

● Dell/EMC World, May 8-11 - Las Vegas, NV

● IoT World, May 16-18 - Santa Clara, CA

● NI Week, May 22-25 - Austin, TX

