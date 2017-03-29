Vision Solutions, a leading provider of business resilience solutions for IBM Power Systems, published two new eBooks, "Topping the Charts: Trending Decisions in the IT Industry" and "Destination HA/DR: Business Continuity," detailing the results of survey responses from more than 3,000 IT professionals.

Topping the Charts: Trending Decisions in the IT Industry examines a broad swath of IT initiatives that will draw the focus of IT professionals over the next 24 months, including security, HA/DR, Cloud Computing and application performance.

The eBook findings include:



Two-thirds of respondents indicated availability/uptime is a top IT measure in their organization

Increase in sophistication of attacks, adoption of cloud services and increase in number of attacks are the top three security challenges facing organizations

Cloud backup and recovery as services are gaining in popularity; 57 percent of respondents expressed interest in the offerings

76 percent of organizations rely on multiple databases with 53 percent of those sharing data between them

Destination HA/DR: Business Continuity refreshes data from Vision Solutions’ 2017 State of Resilience Report focused on high availability and disaster recovery, including data protection methods, recovery time, data loss and financial impact.

The eBook findings include:



85 percent of respondents are less than 100 percent confident their disaster recovery plan is complete and tested

78 percent experienced a failure of 30 minutes or more

57 percent of businesses either don’t know or haven’t analyzed the cost of downtime

34 percent of businesses lost more than a day’s worth of data from downtime

“Two years feels like an eternity in the world of IT, but if professionals aren’t planning at least that far in advance they’re already behind the eight ball with regards to critical modernization and resilience issues,” said Edward Vesely, EVP and CMO of Vision Solutions. “These two eBooks detail the issues that IT pros should be considering to ensure the resilience and continuity of their critical systems.”

The complete eBooks are available for complimentary download at: http://www.visionsolutions.com/resources/ebooks

