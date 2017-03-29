Lisa and Mark Bova, founders of Lenity Financial, present the Lenity Journal during a recent journal launch event in February. Your legacy can be how you inspire others and what you leave them with beyond money. It can also be what they give to you.

Between them, Mark and Lisa Bova of Geneva, Illinois have decades of experience advising clients financially, albeit with different companies. With an affinity for entrepreneurs or those with an entrepreneurial spirit, the couple realized their own dream in 2016 with the launch of Lenity Financial, Inc.

Although they are financial advisors, the Bovas are keen to explore their clients’ passions, a process they find helps the client realize what their end goal is. To assist with this endeavor, they created the Lenity Journal, a series of easy-to-use exercises and journaling pages. It is broken into four components: discovery, transformation, legacy and reflections.

“Financial planning is generally considered numbers oriented; but we often talk first – and more thoroughly – about what a client envisions as their legacy,” explained Mark Bova. “Certainly, we’ll learn about a person, what they’re doing now and their family’s traditions; but if we can help them determine what their goals and dreams are, we’ll work backwards from there.”

“We’ll find out how hard – or not hard – that person’s money needs to work for them. Then we can begin planning for the eventuality of transition. We believe in collaborating with you to create an environment where you and your family can more easily achieve a financially sustainable and healthful lifestyle.”

Lisa pointed out that when people talk about their legacy, they are often too narrow in their thinking if they reflect only in monetary terms.

“Your legacy can be how you inspire others and what you leave them with beyond money,” Lisa stated. “It can also be what they give to you.”

Lenity Financial recently hosted a launch event for the journal in February; explaining various exercises and giving participants a chance to discuss the journal’s usage.

“As I think about this journal, it makes you consider more than money when you define what prosperous means to you as an individual,” commented Carmen Keenon, an attendee at the February event. “The personal part is most revealing; once that is figured out, the rest will follow, which makes more sense.”

In keeping with the Bovas’ compassionate nature, several of the exercises are available as a download on the Lenity Financial website, at lenityfinancial.com/journal.

“Lenity means kindness and gentleness,” summed Lisa. “Beyond advising in financial matters, we try to educate our clients to be kinder and gentler with themselves. There is a takeaway from each experience, we hope that the journal will help people dig into their experiences, learn and be inspired from them, and make a deeper connection with themselves and others.”

To learn more about Lenity Financial or the journal, contact Mark or Lisa Bova by calling (630) 948-3330 or email info(at)lenityfinancial.com.

