Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. took center stage at the ConExpo-Con/Agg 2017 equipment expo this month, showcasing purchases of 75 cranes, construction hoists and gantries at the massive heavy equipment event held every 3 years. These purchases add to Bigge’s vast and diverse fleet of over 1,000 cranes which support the world’s most modern national rental and sales fleet.

"At Bigge, we endeavor to have the ‘perfect fleet of cranes.’ What this means to us is that we are always looking to deliver the right crane, to the right market at the right time. Our unique strategy allows our customers to leverage our expertise to deliver the maximum value to all of their projects,” said Weston Settlemier, President and CEO, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. "At ConExpo this year, we’ve invested over $100 million dollars in capital expenditures to make our vision a reality for our valued customers.”

Twelve of the world’s largest crane and heavy equipment manufacturers, including Liebherr, Manitowoc, Grove, Potain, Kobelco, Terex, Alimak, Enerpac, Tadano, Broderson, Xtreme, and RopeBlock, honored Bigge throughout the week, each emphasizing Bigge’s dedication, innovation and commitment to delivering quality cranes and equipment to meet customer needs. More importantly, Bigge acknowledged these partnerships and relationships that have been fostered over the last 100 years of business.

Bigge also placed orders for 27 new Terex cranes at ConExpo, including the Terex RT100 ton rough terrain cranes. Bigge is projecting large potential for both the 90 and 100 ton rough terrains, both for its rental and crane sales customers.

Bigge at ConExpo Highlights

Key Bigge Equipment Purchase Highlights Include:



12 Tadano Cranes, including GR-1200XL Rough Terrain Cranes

27 Terex Cranes, including the RT100, Terex Demag AC220-5

Liebherr Crawler Cranes, including the LR1300 SX

Alimak Scando650 hoists

14 Kobelco crawler cranes, including the 1100, 1600, and the 2750

Manitowoc MLC650 crawler crane, the tallest crane in ConExpo’s Gold Lot

Grove Rough Terrain cranes, including the GRT8100

Greenfield 3-axle dolly for Grove GMK5250L All Terrain crane

Potain MDT219 tower crane

Enerpac SBL500, SBL900 and SBL1100 gantries

Xtreme reach forks, including the XR4030, XR3034, XR2450 and the XR2045

6 Broderson RT400 carry decks, the replacement for the Galion crane

RopeBlock 350 ton MLC650 block

About Bigge:

With over 100 years of industry-leading crane excellence, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. is a diversified crane and equipment rental, sales, and project services company. Bigge’s crane rental fleet of rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, all terrain cranes, tower cranes, construction hoists and more includes more than 1,000 cranes available for both bare lease and operated and maintained rentals across the United States. Bigge currently owns the most modern crane fleet in the world, and offers a unique solution to customers focused on value.

Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. has been deeply connected with construction, transportation and crane projects for some of the most iconic structures in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the Golden Gate Bridge, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, and Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Bigge serves a range of industries across the United States, including commercial construction, transportation, wind, high-rise construction, power generation, petroleum refineries, petrochemical plants, and much more.

For more information about Bigge, please visit http://www.bigge.com.