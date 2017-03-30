Allergic to Grass? Balm Can Ease Sneezes And Sniffles

Grass pollen is the main cause of hay fever in the United States, with an estimated 95 percent of all sufferers allergic to the stuff. The season for grass pollen runs from May to July each year; with the worst time for sufferers being June and July.

So what’s a hay fever victim to do? HayMax™ allergen barrier balms (http://www.haymax.us) provide an effective defense against grass pollen; they are proven in independent studies to trap pollen grains before they enter the body.

HayMax is an organic balm, based on beeswax and sunflower oil, which is applied around the rim of the nostrils and the bones of the eyes to trap pollen before it causes havoc in the body. People prone to hay fever can tolerate a certain amount of pollen without reaction. But once this is exceeded – called the trigger (or sensitivity) level – the allergic reaction occurs. HayMax works by reducing the amount of pollen entering the body, so the sufferer can stay symptom free for longer, or even all day.

In a 2015 survey by leading allergy charity Allergy UK, 80 percent of respondents said “yes” when asked if, overall, HayMax worked. And an independent trial by the National Pollen & Aerobiology Research Unit (NPARU) in 2012 proved that HayMax trapped more than one-third of pollen grains before they entered the body.

These popular balms have now won over 40 awards over the last 11 years. The latest are three gold awards from a leading parenting website for the Pure, Aloe Vera and Lavender varieties.

HayMax is drug-free and the ingredients have been chosen to be suitable for children of all ages, and pregnant and breast-feeding women.

HayMax should be applied morning and evening during the hay fever season, and after sneezing or blowing the nose. It comes in a small handy pot – ideal for a pocket, purse, handbag, school bag or sports bag – that can last up to 6 months.

There are no drowsy side-effects from using HayMax, so it is ideal for when driving, running, cycling or taking part in other sports, for people with active lifestyles and when preparing for and taking exams.

HayMax organic drug-free allergen barrier balms retail at $16.99 per pot and are available at independent health food stores and pharmacies and online at Internatural.com and haymax.us

About HayMax™

HayMax is not a cure for hay fever or other airborne allergies, but traps allergens before they enter the body. HayMax products have gained over 40 awards, including winner in the “Health and Beauty” category of the prestigious 2014 Soil Association Organic Awards, a Highly Commended in the Natural Lifestyle Awards, gold awards from bizziebaby.co.uk, and the Allergy Friendly Product Award – which shows that products are beneficial for allergy sufferers based on consumer opinion and approved by Allergy UK.

The creators of the allergen barrier balm, HayMax Limited, have developed a comprehensive guide to managing allergies at http://www.haymax.us. HayMax is an official corporate hay fever partner of Allergy UK, the leading national charity providing support, advice and information for those with allergies and food intolerances.

