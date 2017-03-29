Infogix Logo Analytical talent can be quite sparse in many organizations and when each department has specific data needs this can be quite a challenge for the IT department.

Infogix, a data and analytics software provider, today introduced Infogix Sagacity, a big data analytical solution that turns raw data into insights at breakneck speed.

With the continued growth of internal and third-party data sources, organizations struggle to locate, access and integrate data across silos. Additionally, the skill set to prep and analyze data is scarce or unavailable, putting much of the burden on IT managers who are constantly managing data related requests from stakeholders across the organization.

A paradigm shift has put business users in control and they want access to their data without relying on IT resources. But they struggle to answer fundamental data questions using self-service oriented tools rather than waiting in line for expert resources, slowing down the decision making process. The speed of business and competitive pressures require a streamlined approach to turn big data into transformative insights and even further into action.

Infogix Sagacity reduces the burden on IT managers and delivers a solution for business users that simplifies the five-phase process of acquiring, preparing, analyzing, acting, and operationalizing data without the complexity of relying upon multiple tools and specialized knowledge. Doing so operationalizes the ability to prepare, visualize, and analyze more data to make faster, smarter business decisions.

“Infogix Sagacity was architected as an all-in-one big data analytics tool to answer our clients’ struggles which repeatedly indicated that despite owning several best of breed tools they still were unable to quickly answer both routine and perplexing business questions using data. We knew we had to deliver a new solution that would allow each business user to aggregate data from different sources on their own,” said Sumit Nijhawan, CEO and president of Infogix. “We are confident that Infogix Sagacity will provide our customers just that, while freeing up the IT department to focus solely on their needs.”

Infogix Sagacity delivers a full dashboard of complete metrics that business users can easily navigate. The dashboard provides key insights to a business user’s specific needs, saving organizations’ time and money. In addition, Sagacity integrates tightly with Infogix’s Data Integrity Suite and Data Governance Suite. When used together, these suites provide customers access to better quality data that organizations use to derive actionable insights and then complete the information gathering with a framework for managing thier most critical data.

“With the recent shift in data consumption from IT to business users, we’ve found that self-service data preparation tools are becoming more critical to analytical success,” said Stewart Bond, Research Director, Data Integration and Integrity Software at IDC. “Infogix has taken data preparation to a new level by integrating data integrity and governance capabilities with a business-user friendly solution, providing business users with the ability to make faster, better business decisions based on fresh data with integrity, while also minimizing impact on IT teams and data infrastructure.”

“Analytical talent can be quite sparse in many organizations and when each department has specific data needs this can be quite a challenge for the IT department,” said Nijhawan. “Infogix Sagacity flips the problem for business users from an IT-dependency to a self-reliant, self-service solution to achieve data-related goals.”

To discover more about Infogix Sagacity, visit http://www.infogix.com/products/infogix-sagacity.

About Infogix, Inc.

Customers rely upon Infogix data quality to deliver trustworthy data which is subsequently liberated through big data analytics and data governance, which simpli¬fies the arcane world of IT data for business users. Transforming data accuracy and providing introspective analytical and data governance insights substantially lowers risk, provides auditable evidence and standardized processes for regulatory compliance, and improves operational efficiencies. To learn more visit http://www.infogix.com or @Infogix.