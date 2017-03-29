Bright MLS Announces Chairman of the Board and Officers

Jon Coile will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Bright MLS. Through the experienced visionary leadership of our Board and its Officers, Bright is well positioned to lead the future of the MLS.

Bright MLS, the Mid-Atlantic’s largest multiple listing service that serves approximately 85,000 real estate professionals across 40,000 square miles, today announced the officers who lead its new Board of Directors.

Jon Coile, Chief Executive Officer of Champion Realty, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate, was elected as Chairman of the Board. Coile brings more than 25 years of real estate experience to Bright’s Board. Jon was a member of the MRIS Board of Directors for 12 years, most recently serving as Vice Chairman. Coile served as Chairman of the MRIS Board of Directors from 2013-2015 and played an integral role in the consolidation of MRIS and TREND with seven other MLS organizations to create Bright MLS.

With Coile’s strategic guidance, Bright MLS will be focused on not only bringing together MLS organizations across the Mid-Atlantic, but entirely reimagining how the MLS can—and should—serve real estate professionals.

“I am honored by this opportunity to lead us into this new era of MLS,” said Coile. “From the very beginning, Bright MLS was envisioned to continuously push the boundaries of the MLS—literally. Together, we look forward to serving as the model for MLS consolidation by unifying markets, instilling innovation and cultivating growth.”

In addition to Coile, the Bright MLS Executive Committee includes Joan Docktor, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, as Vice Chairman; Cindy Ariosa, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at Long & Foster Real Estate, as Treasurer and Jack Fry, Owner of RE/MAX of Reading, as Secretary. To view the entire Bright MLS Board of Directors, please visit http://www.brightmls.com.

As a result of the formation of Bright MLS, the Board includes directors from all MLSs and markets served by Bright MLS. The Bright Board was chosen from a diverse group of primarily broker-owners, with a track record for visionary thinking, good decision making and proven business success. The directors on the inaugural Board were selected with consideration to a mix of small and larger brokerages, a balance of geographic representation from within the service area, and from a broad array of franchises and firms.

Over the course of the next year, the Board will help guide the company through the transition to a single, unified Bright MLS system that provides subscribers with more information, more products and more areas to explore and expand.

“As we embark on a new era of the MLS, we are committed to empowering everyone involved in the real estate transaction—brokers, agents, appraisers, REALTOR® associations and consumers—to get more out of the MLS,” said Tom Phillips, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bright MLS. “Through the experienced visionary leadership of our Board and its Officers, Bright is well positioned to lead the future of the MLS.”

About Bright MLS

The Bright MLS real estate service area spans 40,000 square miles throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. As a leading Multiple Listing Service (MLS), Bright serves approximately 85,000 real estate professionals who in turn serve over 20 million consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.brightmls.com.