Ubisec Systems, Inc/http://www.ubisec.com, (Ubisec) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ubisec to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

Ubisec was chosen due to its progressively increasing footprint in the MSP space in combination with its cutting-edge focus on often-overlooked managed services for SMBs. Services for Cloud Collaboration, Managed Network Infrastructure, Managed Security, and Cloud Managed Wireless are just a few of the solutions at which Ubisec excels in delivering to SMB, Midmarket and Enterprises, alike.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

“We are very proud of this recognition amongst our industry peers as it validates our hard work and effort in developing and delivering high-quality and differentiated solutions in the MSP/CSP space. Our Cloud Hybrid UC Solution and Managed Next-Gen Firewall Solution continue to lead the way. As the world accelerates its adoption of and push toward the cloud, we are grateful to be at the forefront of this evolution.

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Ubisec Systems, Inc.

Cutting-edge Cloud solutions for SMBs

For over 10 years, Ubisec has provided expert IT services to organizations of all sizes. From global enterprises to mom-and-pop shops, we have extensive experience in delivering valuable IT solutions and support to businesses, governments and non-profits, alike. As industry-certified, subject-matter experts, we pride ourselves on being leaders in the various technologies and solutions we offer; this has allowed us to extend the highest standards of quality of service and value to our customers. Our formula for success is simple: expertise + technology + customer service = ecstatic customers. These are the values that Ubisec holds dear and why our customers continue to look to us as their trusted IT advisers.

