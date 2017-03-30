Realty Executives of Central Florida held their 2016 Annual Awards Lunch on March 10th, 2017

celebrating it's Top Producers.



Chairman Award Top Executive In Office.

Mel Bernstein - Lake Mary

Kris & Jenn LaPoint - Downtown Orlando

Steve Amburgey - Dr. Phillips

Diamond Club ~ $250,000+ Gross Commissions

Steve Amburgey - Dr. Phillips

Mel Bernstein - Lake Mary

100% Club ~ $100,000+ Gross Commissions

Kay Chang - Dr. Phillips

Jason Fulmer - Dr. Phillips

Linda Mieczkowski - Dr. Phillips

Jim Umstead - Dr. Phillips

Tae Harper - Dr. Phillips

Lois Bonacci - Lake Mary

Kathryn Knowles - Lake Mary

Sherry Zirakdjou - Lake Mary

Rodney Atkinson - Lake Mary

Mark & Kim Harrington - Lake Mary

Kris & Jenn LaPoint – Downtown Orlando

Executive Club ~ Top 10% of Executives

Judy Danner - Dr. Phillips

April Winters - Dr. Phillips

Brad Knuth - Dr. Phillips

The Jarvis Team - Dr. Phillips

Christine DiRienzo - Dr. Phillips

Melissa Duffy - Dr. Phillips

Michael Wood - Lake Mary

John Mansker - Lake Mary

Nivia Santos - Lake Mary

Kris Julian - Lake Mary

Jennifer Gonzalez - Lake Mary

Jesus Garcia - Lake Mary

Scot Prince - Lake Mary

Mike Post - Downtown Orlando

Rising Star

Edson Michel - Downtown Orlando

2016 Most Valuable Executive

Linda Mieczkowski

Orange Management Property Management Top Producers

Jane Sims

Maritza Westerveld

John Turner

Heidi Crofton

Realty Executives of Central Florida is a Top Real Estate Brokerage in Central Florida, established in 2008. Family Owned & Operated. Comprised of 100 Agents, it has taken many years of hard work to create a culture that meets the highest standards. We love what we do!

Realty Executives International, LLC is a Global Real Estate Franchise known Worldwide for its Strong Established Brand & Best in Class Customer Service. Founded 50 Years ago with nearly 10,000 Agents in more than 500 Franchises Worldwide. The Scottsdale, Arizona based privately held Company has a presence in 29 countries.