Realty Executives of Central Florida held their 2016 Annual Awards Lunch on March 10th, 2017
celebrating it's Top Producers.
- Chairman Award Top Executive In Office.
- Mel Bernstein - Lake Mary
- Kris & Jenn LaPoint - Downtown Orlando
- Steve Amburgey - Dr. Phillips
- Diamond Club ~ $250,000+ Gross Commissions
- Steve Amburgey - Dr. Phillips
- Mel Bernstein - Lake Mary
- 100% Club ~ $100,000+ Gross Commissions
- Kay Chang - Dr. Phillips
- Jason Fulmer - Dr. Phillips
- Linda Mieczkowski - Dr. Phillips
- Jim Umstead - Dr. Phillips
- Tae Harper - Dr. Phillips
- Lois Bonacci - Lake Mary
- Kathryn Knowles - Lake Mary
- Sherry Zirakdjou - Lake Mary
- Rodney Atkinson - Lake Mary
- Mark & Kim Harrington - Lake Mary
- Kris & Jenn LaPoint – Downtown Orlando
- Executive Club ~ Top 10% of Executives
- Judy Danner - Dr. Phillips
- April Winters - Dr. Phillips
- Brad Knuth - Dr. Phillips
- The Jarvis Team - Dr. Phillips
- Christine DiRienzo - Dr. Phillips
- Melissa Duffy - Dr. Phillips
- Michael Wood - Lake Mary
- John Mansker - Lake Mary
- Nivia Santos - Lake Mary
- Kris Julian - Lake Mary
- Jennifer Gonzalez - Lake Mary
- Jesus Garcia - Lake Mary
- Scot Prince - Lake Mary
- Mike Post - Downtown Orlando
- Rising Star
- Edson Michel - Downtown Orlando
- 2016 Most Valuable Executive
- Linda Mieczkowski
- Orange Management Property Management Top Producers
- Jane Sims
- Maritza Westerveld
- John Turner
- Heidi Crofton
Realty Executives of Central Florida is a Top Real Estate Brokerage in Central Florida, established in 2008. Family Owned & Operated. Comprised of 100 Agents, it has taken many years of hard work to create a culture that meets the highest standards. We love what we do!
Realty Executives International, LLC is a Global Real Estate Franchise known Worldwide for its Strong Established Brand & Best in Class Customer Service. Founded 50 Years ago with nearly 10,000 Agents in more than 500 Franchises Worldwide. The Scottsdale, Arizona based privately held Company has a presence in 29 countries.