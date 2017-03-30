Realty Executives of Central Florida Congratulates 2016 Annual Award Recipients

Realty Executives of Central Florida is excited to announce 2016 Top Producers.

Realty Executives of Central Florida held their 2016 Annual Awards Lunch on March 10th, 2017
celebrating it's Top Producers.

  • Chairman Award Top Executive In Office.
  • Mel Bernstein - Lake Mary
  • Kris & Jenn LaPoint - Downtown Orlando
  • Steve Amburgey - Dr. Phillips

  • Diamond Club ~ $250,000+ Gross Commissions
  • Steve Amburgey - Dr. Phillips
  • Mel Bernstein - Lake Mary

  • 100% Club ~ $100,000+ Gross Commissions
  • Kay Chang - Dr. Phillips
  • Jason Fulmer - Dr. Phillips
  • Linda Mieczkowski - Dr. Phillips
  • Jim Umstead - Dr. Phillips
  • Tae Harper - Dr. Phillips
  • Lois Bonacci - Lake Mary
  • Kathryn Knowles - Lake Mary
  • Sherry Zirakdjou - Lake Mary
  • Rodney Atkinson - Lake Mary
  • Mark & Kim Harrington - Lake Mary
  • Kris & Jenn LaPoint – Downtown Orlando

  • Executive Club ~ Top 10% of Executives
  • Judy Danner - Dr. Phillips
  • April Winters - Dr. Phillips
  • Brad Knuth - Dr. Phillips
  • The Jarvis Team - Dr. Phillips
  • Christine DiRienzo - Dr. Phillips
  • Melissa Duffy - Dr. Phillips
  • Michael Wood - Lake Mary
  • John Mansker - Lake Mary
  • Nivia Santos - Lake Mary
  • Kris Julian - Lake Mary
  • Jennifer Gonzalez - Lake Mary
  • Jesus Garcia - Lake Mary
  • Scot Prince - Lake Mary
  • Mike Post - Downtown Orlando

  • Rising Star
  • Edson Michel - Downtown Orlando

  • 2016 Most Valuable Executive
  • Linda Mieczkowski

  • Orange Management Property Management Top Producers     
  • Jane Sims
  • Maritza Westerveld
  • John Turner
  • Heidi Crofton

Realty Executives of Central Florida is a Top Real Estate Brokerage in Central Florida, established in 2008. Family Owned & Operated. Comprised of 100 Agents, it has taken many years of hard work to create a culture that meets the highest standards. We love what we do!

Realty Executives International, LLC is a Global Real Estate Franchise known Worldwide for its Strong Established Brand & Best in Class Customer Service. Founded 50 Years ago with nearly 10,000 Agents in more than 500 Franchises Worldwide. The Scottsdale, Arizona based privately held Company has a presence in 29 countries.

Jennifer Dollar, Broker & Owner
Realty Executives of Central Florida
+1 (407) 233-3060
Email >