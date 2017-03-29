As business and consumer technology becomes more mobile and further embedded in our lives, it's becoming crucial for voice application and product developers to incorporate 9-1-1 functionality in their applications.

Bandwidth, the business-grade CPaaS company, today announced the release of its upgraded 9-1-1 Access services, designed to better serve the needs of the growing base of mobile VoIP users.

Bandwidth’s newest 9-1-1 updates will allow for a more tailored, extremely specific emergency location to be delivered at the time of an emergency call. The enhancements announced today round out Bandwidth’s extensive 9-1-1 Access portfolio, which also includes Standard Address Routing and a market-leading 9-1-1 API.

“As consumers become even more mobile, 9-1-1 becomes more complicated to administer,” said Bandwidth COO Steve Leonard. “Tracking the location of a user gets difficult, and in an emergency situation, every minute is critical. We can now pinpoint location with incredible precision, down to a specific room and floor in a large building, the exact area in a busy downtown metro, or wherever help is needed.”

Bandwidth’s Dynamic Location Routing uses XML to deliver precise location information for mobile callers using VoIP solutions, representing a significant improvement over existing 9-1-1 solutions for VoIP. In addition, it enables businesses to add context to emergency calls by attaching critical metadata to any location object provisioned in the Bandwidth 9-1-1 database. This is particularly useful when pinpointing specific locations, like a particular conference room within a building, or floor of a parking garage that can help save time and prevent confusion for emergency responders. Bandwidth Dynamic Location Routing is built around PIDF-LO (Presence Information Data Format Location Object) and is compliant with NENA requirements for next generation 9-1-1.

The 9-1-1 Access portfolio enhancement also includes Bandwidth Coordinate Routing, also designed to better support a more mobile VoIP user. Bandwidth Coordinate Routing combines the industry-leading geospatial mapping capabilities inherent in the Bandwidth communications platform and the process of reverse geocoding to provide a real-time translation of a caller’s address. This enables improved accuracy and faster response time for consumers during an emergency when location information was not pre-provisioned and calls might otherwise be routed to a call center in another state or county. This more robust solution makes it possible for virtually any caller to be located quickly in their time of need, without a pre-loaded address.

"As business and consumer technology becomes more mobile and further embedded in our lives, it's becoming crucial for voice application and product developers to incorporate 9-1-1 functionality in their applications,” said Michael Brandenburg, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Bandwidth's robust portfolio of 9-1-1 Access services speaks to the technology concerns of the modern business as well as the mobile lifestyle of today's consumer."

