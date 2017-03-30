Hip-Hop’s Akon Brightens the World of Sustainability

Rapper, businessman, and sustainability advocate Akon is definitely the perfect fit as the cover story for Innovation & Tech Today’s first issue of 2017. While he may be best known as an award-winning hip-hop artist, Akon has also spent the past few years spearheading Akon Lighting Africa, an organization which looks to help poverty-stricken nations of Africa obtain viable lighting options.

Along the same vein, the issue features an interview with Entourage’s Adrian Grenier and 16-year-old climate change activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez. Grenier, who has gone from Hollywood actor to sustainability activist, is taking on the wasteful overuse of plastic straws, many of which end up in the ocean. Martinez, who has spoken to the U.N. three times, is participating in a high profile court case that could change environmentalism forever.

Continuing the theme of sustainability is this issue’s profile of Danni Washington, the host of Xploration Nature Knows Best. The show gives Washington a chance not only to share her passion for the ocean but to create an informative celebration of nature itself.

In addition to the focus on sustainability, the spring issue also showcases many big names within the entertainment world. The issue features exclusive interviews with Conan staff member and Clueless Gamer creator Aaron Bleyaert, Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, and director Jon Favreau.

The spring issue also shines a light on another topic on everyone’s mind: online privacy. Jen Golbeck, a computer scientist who has presented for TED Talks, provides some insight on how internet data is easily accessible and on how to improve privacy.

The spring issue also contains “Quickbits,” a new feature in which thought-leaders offer their opinions on a variety of topics. As the theme of the issue is sustainability, I&T Today asked members of environmentally conscious companies for advice on operating sustainably as well as spreading a positive eco-friendly message.

Furthermore, with digital health expert Paul Sonnier joining Innovation & Tech Today as its health tech editor, this latest issue elucidates yet another prominent topic: healthcare. Sonnier highlights how new technology can change healthcare costs.

The spring 2017 issue of Innovation & Tech Today is available at Barnes & Noble, Micro Center, and select retailers. Innovation & Tech Today's website can be viewed here: http://innotechtoday.com/subscribe/