Aircall Announces Latest Channel Partnership with Solulan

Aircall today announced it is expanding its presence in the Canadian market through a new channel partnership with Solulan, one of the largest telecom solution resellers in Canada. Solulan has decades of expertise providing and supporting telephony and call center solutions to enterprise and small to medium (SMB) customers throughout Canada.

This partnership will couple Aircall’s call center software solution for support and sales teams with Solulan’s market expertise and cloud communications readiness services. Solulan provides comprehensive IT infrastructure and Network Readiness assessment to all customers looking into a cost-effective enterprise-grade VOIP solution.

“Solulan is an ideal channel partner for Aircall because of their local market knowledge and experience helping support and sales teams switch from old PBX technology to modern cloud software phone solutions,” said Glenn Fleischman, Aircall’s VP North America.

“Solulan receives requests from current customers on a regular basis looking for cost-effective telephony and call center solutions for their ad-hoc teams. They seek a solution that can be setup in days, not weeks, that can scale based on their needs and most importantly, can work wherever their teams are. Aircall is ideally positioned to help our customers looking for a cloud-based solution that can be set up quickly,” said Rija Raharinosy, Solulan’s VP of Sales and Alliances.

Aircall’s channel partnership with Solulan will help SMBs with their cloud-based phone communications. Through ease of implementation and powerful integrations with the CRM and Helpdesk software clients already use for customer communications, Aircall brings the market a simple solution for call center software. Solulan compliments Aircall with the ability to enhance user experience by preparing businesses for a VoIP solution through network readiness assessment and a full onboarding process. Solulan also provides 24 x 7 bilingual French/English support for any issues customers may encounter.

About Aircall

Aircall’s cloud-based phone software improves the way support and sales teams interact with their customers. Aircall is designed to be easy to use and integrates with essential Helpdesk, CRM and other communication software. Thousands of teams worldwide use Aircall for their external customer communications. Learn more at https://aircall.io/en/

About Solulan

In business since 1999, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with presence in Toronto, Solulan is a Canadian system integrator and consulting firm specialised in the deployment, integration and maintenance of cloud-based systems. Solulan offers expertise around different technologies including Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business but also Enterprise-grade telephony systems and contact centers. Solulan addresses all market segments including SMB, Mid-market and Enterprise customers.

