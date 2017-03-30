Eagle Eye Bridge 305 The 305 saves us time on installations and offers enhanced service opportunities because we can remotely check performance or power cycle the managed PoE ports right from the Eagle Eye user interface.

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc. today announced the immediate availability of the Eagle Eye Bridge 305 which is designed for demanding industrial applications and supports a wide operational temperature range.

The Eagle Eye Bridge 305 features:



4 integrated PoE ports for simplified and more reliable wiring

Ruggedized aluminum enclosure

Fanless for high reliability and low noise

Available with a solid state drive (SSD) for adverse environments

The 305 is fully managed from the Eagle Eye Security Camera Video Management System (VMS) – the industry leading cloud-based solution for video surveillance. The VMS provides unlimited cloud video recording, and the video retention period can be configured on a camera-by-camera basis at any time to accommodate changing business needs. It offers superior bandwidth management and on-premise storage buffering for up to two days should the Internet fail.

“The Eagle Eye Networks Bridge is a new on-site appliance that is ideal for outdoor, remote, or hostile IT environments,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “We continue to improve the technology and reliability of all of our on-premise appliances and the 305 is a great example of our commitment to connecting all types of cameras and locations to the cloud.”

Eagle Eye Networks Security Camera VMS utilizes multiple layers of cyber security and encryption for a highly secure system. The 305 implements these security measures on premise and in transmission to make sure the customer’s video is secure.

"We were in need of a technology that could survive extreme temperatures and conditions, and the Eagle Eye Bridge 305 delivered,” stated Rob Hile, General Manager at Securadyne Systems. “The 305 also saves us time on installations and offers enhanced service opportunities because we can remotely check performance or power cycle the managed PoE ports right from the Eagle Eye user interface."

The 305’s four PoE ports are compliant with IEEE 802.3af/at standards, and support up to 15 IP cameras with the addition of an Ethernet switch. The 305 allows for convenient restarting of individual cameras, and includes a graphical display which illuminates active internal ports. The 305 is immediately available to all authorized dealers.

For more information about the Eagle Eye Bridge 305, visit https://www.eagleeyenetworks.com/new-eagle-eye-bridge-305/

About Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks delivers the fastest growing, on-demand cloud based security and operations video management system (VMS) providing both cloud and on premise recording. Eagle Eye also provides a cloud video API for integrations and application development. The Eagle Eye Platform offers secure, encrypted recording, camera management, mobile viewing and alerts – all 100% cloud managed. The API platform uses the Eagle Eye Big Data Video Framework™, with time based data structures used for indexing, search, retrieval and analysis of the live and archived video. Eagle Eye Networks sells through authorized reseller and installation partners.

