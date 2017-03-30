Western State Design Announces Dexter Service Seminars for Spring 2017

WSD Hosts a Dexter Laundry Service Seminar Training Session

The training sessions will take place at WSD’s two California offices as follows and each includes a complimentary lunch:

Western State Design Corporate Office

2331 Tripaldi Way

Hayward, CA 94545

Tuesday, May 16, 9am - 4pm

Western State Design

17000 Marquardt Avenue

Cerritos, CA 90703

Wednesday, May 17, 9am - 4pm

The comprehensive training workshops will include instruction on the full line of Dexter Laundry equipment to maximize performance, improve customer experience and increase revenue. The workshops will cover the popular, cutting edge Dexter C-Series line of coin-op washers and dryers, including programming tips for the powerful DexterLive smart controls to maximize efficiency.

The seminars will also include instruction on installation and use of other popular Dexter Laundry Equipment including Dexter Stack Washer Dryers. The instructors will also offer valuable tips on preventative maintenance to avoid downtime, as well as tips for troubleshooting and diagnosing problems.

To register for the WSD Dexter Service Seminars, call 1-800-733-7153, ext. 301, or visit Western State Design's website.

About Western State Design

With over 40 years’ experience as a premier, full-service distributor to the coin-op laundry industry, WSD has grown to become one of the largest coin laundry equipment distributors in North America. WSD is proud to be a Dexter Authorized Distributor and has been recognized as the top Dexter Distributor worldwide for many years.