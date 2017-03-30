Western State Design Announces Dexter Service Seminars for Spring 2017

Hayward, California (PRWEB) March 30, 2017
The training sessions will take place at WSD’s two California offices as follows and each includes a complimentary lunch:
Western State Design Corporate Office
2331 Tripaldi Way
Hayward, CA 94545
Tuesday, May 16, 9am - 4pm
Western State Design
17000 Marquardt Avenue
Cerritos, CA 90703
Wednesday, May 17, 9am - 4pm
The comprehensive training workshops will include instruction on the full line of Dexter Laundry equipment to maximize performance, improve customer experience and increase revenue. The workshops will cover the popular, cutting edge Dexter C-Series line of coin-op washers and dryers, including programming tips for the powerful DexterLive smart controls to maximize efficiency.
The seminars will also include instruction on installation and use of other popular Dexter Laundry Equipment including Dexter Stack Washer Dryers. The instructors will also offer valuable tips on preventative maintenance to avoid downtime, as well as tips for troubleshooting and diagnosing problems.
To register for the WSD Dexter Service Seminars, call 1-800-733-7153, ext. 301, or visit Western State Design's website.
About Western State Design
With over 40 years’ experience as a premier, full-service distributor to the coin-op laundry industry, WSD has grown to become one of the largest coin laundry equipment distributors in North America. WSD is proud to be a Dexter Authorized Distributor and has been recognized as the top Dexter Distributor worldwide for many years.