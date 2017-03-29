Mark A. Clayton, Shareholder with the global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been recognized in the 2017 edition of the esteemed legal services directory, Chambers Global. Chambers and Partners, a UK–based publisher, selects attorneys for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients from around the world.

Attorneys, practice areas, and firms are ranked by placement in bands, with "Band 1" being the highest placement. Attorneys and firms can also be designated as “Foreign Experts,” “Experts Based Abroad,” and "Foreign Desks" to highlight a particular expertise in a jurisdiction despite being based outside of the jurisdiction. For a full explanation of the rankings, please click here.

For the fifth consecutive year, Clayton is ranked in “Band 1” for his work in the gaming industry. A former member of the Nevada State Gaming Control Board and chief of the Gaming Control Board's Corporate Securities Division, Clayton is Co-Chair of the firm’s Global Gaming Practice, bringing a wealth of experience earned both in private practice and as in-house counsel to major gaming companies. His practice focuses on gaming operations, public gaming companies, manufacturers and distributors of gaming equipment, legislation, and assistance to clients and governments concerning gaming in other U.S. jurisdictions and in foreign countries.

Along with Clayton, the directory recognizes 37 other Greenberg Traurig attorneys and 23 of the firm’s practice areas. Click here to view all of Greenberg Traurig’s Chambers Guide rankings, including the 2016 Chambers Global guide rankings.

