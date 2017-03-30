ResLife Portal, a web-based residential life management system, has launched a new Programming Pulse Report to aid administrators and RAs at colleges and universities to keep a “pulse” on the effectiveness of their residential life programming for students. Staff members can record and monitor attendance and participation of residents in residential life programs, such as welcome programs. "Our goal is to help residential life teams to gain insights to offer even better programs and events for their students and residents," stated Frank Garofalo, Principal Consultant for ResLife Portal.

At the top of the Pulse Report, quickly view the approval flow of Program Proposals and Program Evaluations. Across your categorical programming model, view the distribution of approved programming evaluations.

Under Program Attendance, easily see the number of female and male students who attend certain programs. Also shown is Program Funding, which displays the funds spent across programming categories compared to the estimated attendance.

As staff members have their submitted program evaluations approved by their direct supervisors, the information is fed into the Programming Pulse Report. As part of their program evaluation submissions, staff members can also digitally take attendance of resident participation on smartphones or tablets using a web-based sign-in sheet containing a checkbox for each of their residents.

Throughout the academic term, staff members can monitor each resident's level of engagement by indicating their participation in the residential life community through the resident’s attendance record as well as other noted interactions.

To learn more about the ResLife Portal product, visit the website at http://www.reslifeportal.com, or to book an interview, email press(at)garofalo(dot)co.

About ResLife Portal

