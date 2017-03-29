With a thriving culture and proximity to a number of renowned universities, Richmond has a wealth of great talent, making it the ideal location to open our seventh North American office.

AvePoint, the Microsoft Cloud expert, is pleased to announce the official opening of its seventh North American office location in Richmond, Virginia, located at the Riverfront Plaza, 901 East Byrd Street. AvePoint is celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 11, attended by Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Ralph S. Northam and Mayor of Richmond Levar M. Stoney.

Founded in 2001, AvePoint employs more than 1,400 people worldwide in 31 offices. The move to Richmond underscores AvePoint’s continued growth and commitment to hiring the best minds to help customers worldwide accelerate digital transformation in the Microsoft Cloud through award-winning software solutions and services.

“We’re thrilled for the official opening of our Richmond office,” said Brian Brown, Corporate Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at AvePoint. “With a thriving culture and proximity to a number of renowned universities, Richmond has a wealth of great talent, making it the ideal location to open our seventh North American office. We’re happy to have the City of Richmond’s support and cannot wait to give back to our supportive community.”

AvePoint’s Richmond office and its accompanying culture is designed to keep employees healthy and engaged. The modern industrial high-rise touts all-glass offices, exposed ceilings, and moss walls. Office perks include all-office fitness classes and locally curated artwork. By August 2017, AvePoint plans on employing 90 workers across all departments in its Richmond location.

“The City of Richmond is proud to host the continued expansion of an innovative tech company like AvePoint,” said Levar M. Stoney, Mayor of Richmond. “In just over a year since its last office expansion, AvePoint has quickly become an important part of Richmond’s business landscape and a world-class employer for our citizens. We look forward to the company’s continued growth and success in the year ahead.”

AvePoint has enjoyed solid and sustained growth over the past 15 years. It has been named to the Inc. 500|5000 six times and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ five times.

About AvePoint

AvePoint is the Microsoft Cloud expert. Over 15,000 companies and 5 million cloud users worldwide trust AvePoint to accelerate the migration, management, and protection of their Office 365 and SharePoint data. AvePoint’s integrated cloud, hybrid, and on-premises software solutions are enhanced by 24/7 support and award-winning services.

Organizations across six continents and all industries rely on AvePoint to ease transition to the Microsoft Cloud, increase IT administrator productivity, and satisfy governance and compliance objectives. A three-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, AvePoint has been named to the Inc. 500|5000 six times and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ five times. AvePoint is a Microsoft Global ISV Partner, a Microsoft Gold Partner in Application Development, Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, and Collaboration and Content, and a US Government GSA provider via strategic partnerships. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is privately held and has office locations across five continents.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.