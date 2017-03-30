DocAuto, Gold Sponsor of SharePoint Fest Denver

SharePoint Fest Denver, one of the premier SharePoint conferences in North America, announces DocAuto as a gold sponsor. SharePoint Fest has brought together the Microsoft SharePoint Product group, the leading SharePoint experts from across the country, and an audience of motivated SharePoint adopters who are looking to enhance their knowledge and find solutions to their SharePoint challenges. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend 100+ sessions and workshops over a span of a 4-day conference.

DocAuto will be featuring SPorganizer™ – built to give business and IT leaders greater control of every aspect of their SharePoint environments. SPorganizer makes it easy for organizations to centrally manage, secure, and share information, while continuously adapting to changing business needs. SPorganizer can be set up in minutes, and IT organizations can easily process business requests within hours instead of months. Additionally, leaders can move forward quickly with the confidence that their intellectual property and mission-critical content is secure.

“SharePoint is delivering hundreds of new capabilities that many companies are still struggling to adopt. Instead, they are mired down in the complexities and complications of prior releases, outdated workflows, and massive shifts in business priorities,” said DocAuto CEO David Kiefer. ”At DocAuto, we are taking our 20 years of ECM experience and making SharePoint simple to use and less expensive to manage, so organizations can maximize the value of SharePoint.”

About DocAuto

DocAuto is a globally trusted provider of innovative enterprise content management (ECM) solutions for SharePoint. DocAuto’s mission is to help companies accelerate the adoption and maximize the value of their SharePoint environments. DocAuto has offices in Atlanta, London, and Kuala Lumpur.

DocAuto is a registered trademark and SPorganizer is a trademark of DocAuto, Inc.

Web Site: http://www.docauto.com/

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with optional pre-conference and post-conference workshops days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Denver where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Denver, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Denver